TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center has announced details for the 2023 Multicultural Festival.

This year, the Hiddenite Center has partnered with the Taylorsville Apple Blossom Festival to provide multicultural performances on the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 W Main Ave.) on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We look forward to providing multicultural performances for the Apple Blossom Festival and invite everyone to come out as we celebrate our heritage, apple blossoms, diversity, arts, and community," said Executive Director Donna Latham.

Throughout the festival, a variety of performers will entertain, including the following:

● La Puerta Hispanic Praise Team, 10-11 a.m.

● Empress & Pixie Dust Hmong Dance Groups, 11-11:30 a.m.

● Raza Modern Latin Dancers, 11:30 a.m. to noon

● April Turner African Drumming and Dance, 2-2:45 p.m.

● Men of GR’ace African American Gospel Band, 3-3:45 p.m.

The mistress of ceremonies for the Rotary Performance Stage will be Macy Jones. The noted multicultural performances are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment of the Arts. Additional performances on the main stage include:

● Nun Ya Buzness, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

● East Alexander Middle School Chorus, 9:30-10 a.m.

● Local school bands, noon to 1 p.m.

● Fox & Company, 1-2 p.m.

● Quinn Crowe, 4-5 p.m.

The Hiddenite Center will provide free arts activities for children on the lawn at the Rotary Stage. Cherokee presenter Lisa Ray will give hands-on demonstrations of Cherokee weaving for children.