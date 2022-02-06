Enjoy a Valentine's Day gathering with others

HICKORY — Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, invites western North Carolina young adults — and all people — to share a Valentine’s Day gathering on Feb. 12, starting at 11 a.m. at Hollar Mill in Hickory.

The group welcomes the public to an open event that will include shared food, “friend”-friendly Valentine’s Day games, and faith-based fellowship.

Started in 2019 as a social ministry for young adults in the community to share faith and friendship, the group has expanded to include all people who want to make a new friend or share in the company of others.

Organizer Aaron Kohrs says, “Every time our group hosts an event, someone new shows up, looking for new friends or simply fellowship during a holiday like Valentine’s Day that is traditionally celebrated with others. This is an open, public, and free event for the community.”

People of all ages, faiths, and relationship statuses are welcome to attend a Valentine’s Day celebration under the covered central open space at Hollar Mill, 883 Highland Ave. SE.

Call 828-578-2732 or e-mail aakohrs121@yahoo.com for more information. Find the group at Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. The group is sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension.