Engineer was a picker at heart

Bill Owen was a picker — more as a passion than a profession, but the man knew his stuff, and he collected masses of it: antique furniture, tools, quilts, pottery, vehicles, weather vanes — “anything handmade iron or copper,” said Bill’s wife, Hannah Owen.
So, five years having gone by since Bill’s death and Hannah still wondering what to do with all of Bill’s stuff — how to pare it down substantially but in a way that honors Bill’s lifelong love of collecting, Hannah turned to some famous pickers, the guys from the History Channel program “American Pickers.” Bill regularly watched the show as well as others, such as “Antiques Roadshow,” so Hannah felt confident her late husband would have supported her decision to respond to a newspaper advertisement titled “How to Tell ‘American Pickers’ About Your Treasures.” The little ad was at the end of an article about “American Pickers” coming to North Carolina.
Hannah shared her story and lots of photos, prompting the “American Pickers” people to pay Hannah a visit at her Catawba Valley home. The result was the sale of some of Bill’s stuff and Hannah and her daughter Kendall Owen, who lives in the Raleigh-Durham area, appearing in Season 22 Episode 17, “Fiddles and Picks.”
“They were a pleasure to work with,” Hannah reported about the episode’s hosts Mike Wolfe and Jersey Jon (Jon Szalay). Hannah referred to Jon as a “top, top furniture restorer” and was amazed at both his and Mike’s knowledge about all the collectibles in the Owen garage, basement, and home.
More about filming day in a moment. Let me tell you about Bill, whom I interviewed several years ago about his 45-foot steel recreational trawler, which he, Hannah, and their dog Jerry took all over the Chesapeake Bay for about five years. Hannah said the 40-year-old boat (“But with a new engine,” she said) was Bill’s “last collectible,” his final fixer-upper. Hannah sold the boat, “Irony,” not long after Bill’s death.
Bill and Hannah were born and raised in Maryland. Working as a manufacturing engineer, Bill’s job with General Electric took him to New England locations and then North Carolina. He also worked for a time in Mexico and then after retirement, had a consulting business. He always, however, was a picker, an inclination he likely got from his dad, and did much of it in New England, Canada, North Carolina, and Mexico.
Hannah described Bill as “an engineer who could fix anything and greatly admired people who built things. He was very skilled at refinishing and repairing.”
“He took many courses at MESDA (Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Winston-Salem) and other locations,” Hannah continued. Bill also read innumerable books and journals and learned much by listening to fellow pickers, like those at the many antiques trade shows where he was both dealer and buyer. One of Bill’s specialties was 18-century furniture. If you watch the show, you’ll see Jersey Jon fall in love with one of Bill’s most treasured pieces, a Revolutionary War-era, Moravian-built chest of drawers.
“Bill hated to sell things but had to feed his habit,” said Hannah, smiling.
Bill bought at auctions, shows, from dealers, and so forth. Once, he went dumpster diving. Hannah explained that Bill was about to throw some trash into a dumpster “when he saw a lovely blanket chest.” He got some help and then dove in to hoist the antique piece out of the receptacle.
One item, a 1960s Italian sport scooter, a Lambretta SX200, really got Mike Wolfe excited. He called it “so rare, so cool.” Hannah said a friend gave it to Bill when the friend was dying, “knowing Bill would know how to fix it and bring it back into its glory.” Bill hadn’t gotten around to restoring the scooter, but it still had enough glory to entice Mike to buy it.
I asked Hannah, retired youth services librarian for Hickory Public Library, to name a few of her favorite “Bill” collectibles. She suggested, among others, his pottery collection, which includes mostly items from North Carolina, and a cupboard that still has the “rat hole” it came with as well as the tin can that the original owner placed over the hole to quell the rodent’s pilfering.
Once Hannah knew the “American Pickers” crew was coming, she had a few days to get ready. She called on Kendall to join her since Kendall had gone on many antiquing trips with her dad and knew a lot about his collection. Among those destinations was the well-known Brimfield Antique Flea Markets in Brimfield, Massachusetts.
Hannah said instead of studying up on Bill’s stuff, she did what many of us would have done in preparation for the crew’s visit: She cleaned her house. “And I ordered an emergency load of mulch [for the front yard],” she admitted. Fortunately, she and Kendall knew much about Bill’s things, and there were the notes Bill had left about some of his collectibles.
“We were on our feet all day long,” Hannah shared. “They stayed about 12 hours.” The pickers bought several things, making offers and then negotiating with the women. There were some things the pickers wanted, but Hannah wouldn’t part with them, pieces that were extra special to Bill and now to Hannah.
“They filled up their truck, they handed me cash, and took off,” she said.
From those many hours, highlights were gleaned for the show, which I watched. Mike referred to Bill’s collection as an “East Coast treasure trove of early antiques.” One of the first things Mike offered to buy was a very unusual looking whale oil lamp. Then Jon wanted to buy an anvil and suggested he pay by the pound.
The episode concluded with Mike, a big smile on his face, coasting along on the Lambretta and then up a ramp and into the van he and Jon had driven to Hannah’s. She’d hoped Bill’s stuff would go to people who’d love it the way Bill did. There’s no question Mike, who collects Lambrettas, is going to truly appreciate the scooter, and Jersey Jon clearly is fueled by the same sort of appreciation for quality antique furniture as Bill had.
“I felt very grateful to them,” Hannah concluded. “This was a tribute to Bill for his knowledge and his patience in finding beautiful things and repairing them and taking care of them.”
“Are you glad you contacted the pickers?” I asked Hannah.
“Yes,” she answered. “I’d recommend them.”
Now Hannah is working on finding homes for many more of Bill’s treasures. Some will go to Kendall and her brother Will, who also lives in the Raleigh-Durham area, Hannah will keep some things, and other pieces have already caught the attention of some very reputable dealers.
