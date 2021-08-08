Engineer was a picker at heart

Hannah said instead of studying up on Bill’s stuff, she did what many of us would have done in preparation for the crew’s visit: She cleaned her house. “And I ordered an emergency load of mulch [for the front yard],” she admitted. Fortunately, she and Kendall knew much about Bill’s things, and there were the notes Bill had left about some of his collectibles.

“We were on our feet all day long,” Hannah shared. “They stayed about 12 hours.” The pickers bought several things, making offers and then negotiating with the women. There were some things the pickers wanted, but Hannah wouldn’t part with them, pieces that were extra special to Bill and now to Hannah.

“They filled up their truck, they handed me cash, and took off,” she said.

From those many hours, highlights were gleaned for the show, which I watched. Mike referred to Bill’s collection as an “East Coast treasure trove of early antiques.” One of the first things Mike offered to buy was a very unusual looking whale oil lamp. Then Jon wanted to buy an anvil and suggested he pay by the pound.