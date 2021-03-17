Engaging, sustaining education in pandemic: Teachers, school leaders share lessons learned in the year of COVID

More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.
Today, we publish the fourth of five sets of answers to our questions. Among those responding today are teachers, superintendents and school board members.
Rochelle Medvec, teacher at Conover School:
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
I try to stay in today, so I’m not looking back unless it’s to find a silver lining or new perspective/life lesson.
What have you learned?
I have learned it is quite the juggling act to have virtual students, in-person students and related services in my classroom all working synchronously.
How has this changed your work and your life?
At work, it made the work load completely different as we began the year on an A/B day schedule. My caseload was large with 12 kids split between A/B day, so maintaining cleanliness while social distancing and delivering instruction was not always a piece of cake! The students have been flexible throughout the entire COVID-19 process (since last March). Virtual class has been different with the population I teach, however our staff and students have adapted well to maintain access for learning.
Erin Sims, seventh-grade language arts teacher at Newton-Conover Middle School:
If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?
I think it is difficult to put into words what I would do differently at this point last year. There were so many unknowns and what-ifs at the time, people were just doing the best they knew how. If there was one thing I would do differently, I would have worked the first half of the year more online with my students and having them learn the online platform. More so, I would have spent more time on celebrations and goodbyes to my students. When we left school in March, we weren’t sure if we would be back, but we had the hope that we would. I wish I could go back one year and celebrate each student for their accomplishments.
What have you learned?
I have always thought that educators are some of the most resilient professionals, but the past year has just cemented that fact for me. We have taken what seems to be impossible, to possible. Teachers have been asked time and time again to make changes in order to support students, and every time, we’ve made it happen. Even though there has been so many struggles with families, students and teachers, there are also celebrations in the midst of the storm. We have found ways to feed and teach our most vulnerable populations, and use every resource to the max to benefit students.
Even though I have always worked with parents in regards to their students, I have gained even more insight this year into the parent/teacher relationship. The old adage “it takes a village” has become so relevant during this time. For students to succeed this year, it has taken parents at home keeping their kids on schedules and sitting with them through lessons on Zoom, and it has taken teachers in the classroom and online constructing the lessons to make learning happen. The responsibility of student learning is shared throughout the community, and this has become more evident than ever.
How has this changed your work and your life?
Teaching in a hybrid model this school year has, without a doubt, been the most difficult thing I have encountered in my teaching career. Carving out the time to plan lessons to meet students’ needs in school, grading and giving feedback assignments, to planning content online that is grade-level appropriate but seemingly easy to navigate has been time-consuming. As a wife and mother of two young children, I’ve spent a lot of late nights this year curating lessons and resources for students. My family and I typically go to work and come straight home. Our children participate in extracurricular programs outside of school, but other than that, we’re home. Entering grocery stores or department stores has been an extreme rarity for us. I don’t think that I have ever been so thankful for my family and my work family. This past year has not been possible without them.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
Education is undoubtedly changed forever by this pandemic. While academics remain a high priority, another priority must be student mental health and well-being. I believe that we are going to feel the effects of student anxiety, depression, motivation, etc. for quite a few years after this. Students need to be excited about education again, and it isn’t going to happen the day after this pandemic is over. This will take years to come back from. As educators, we cannot begin to even discuss the academic deficits of our students until we shed light and offer support to the social and emotional well-being of our students in our schools.
Aron Gabriel, Newton-Conover City Schools superintendent:
If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?
Looking back, I wish I hadn’t taken “pre-COVID life” for granted. In my daily activities, I wish I would have tried to notice the majestic in the midst of the mundane. Professionally, the ability to come and go freely on our school campuses, watching middle and high school athletic events in person, welcoming community visitors onto our campuses, and attending meetings in person with a variety of people are things that I totally took for granted. Personally, being able to enjoy family activities such as going to public parks, enjoying meals without restriction in restaurants, attending church services in person without masks, and being able to have our extended family together are things that I didn’t fully appreciate prior to the pandemic. I hate that it took the pandemic to open my eyes to the blessings I had around me everyday that I didn’t even notice.
What have you learned?
I have learned that human beings (and especially educators and students) can adjust to just about anything. In less than four days after Gov. Roy Cooper made the initial announcement that shut down schools, our teachers converted their instructional practice from largely face-to-face to completely remote learning. I have learned that our digital convergence work that began almost three years ago was more timely than we thought when we initially started. I have learned that I am thankful to be in a small school system where relationships still matter. The encouragement that our staff and students have received from our school community has been truly heartwarming.
How has this changed your work and your life?
Necessity truly is the mother of invention. We began the work three years ago of converting our classrooms from physical spaces to conceptual spaces. We felt like in five to seven years, our classrooms would resemble what they look like today. In that respect, COVID forced us to do in one year what it would have taken much longer to do if it hadn’t “graced” us with its presence. I think we now realize how many things truly do not require in-person meetings. Many of the state-level meetings that used to require a drive to Raleigh (and thus monopolizing an entire day) now take little more than an hour to complete. I have also learned how much we as human beings need to be in physical proximity to each other to feel connected.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
We will utilize many of the lessons we have learned for as long as we exist as a school system. I think the way we sanitize our buildings will be different going forward as a result of the pandemic. We now focus more on engagement than we do attendance because we have learned that there is a distinct difference and that engagement impacts performance much more than mere attendance does. Offering an online option for students in some form or fashion will no longer be “optional” as some families have found it to work better for their children.
We are grateful to K-64 and our county commissioners for their support of the Chromebook initiative. We could not have done it without the devices they provided. I want to thank the educators across Catawba County for the courage and consistency they have exemplified throughout the pandemic. I also want to thank parents for their flexibility and support of their children(s) learning. It makes the teacher’s job much easier when they have the support from home. Finally, I want to encourage everyone in Catawba County to take courage and not lose hope ... a better day is coming!
Robbie Adell, Hickory Public Schools superintendent:
If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?
Hickory Public Schools has followed the executive orders and guidelines from both the N.C. Governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since the start of COVID-19 last March, 2020. In reflection, I am very proud of our entire team for following protocol and placing the safety of our students as a priority. Given the nature of such an unprecedented experience, there is nothing that I would change.
What have you learned?
Our team has discovered there are no boundaries for creativity in reaching our students. The staff has been absolutely amazing in engaging and sustaining the interest of their students through in-person and online learning. We’ve all realized the value of one-to-one technology for every student and providing support for families without internet connection. We’ve also been reminded that not every child has access to food, electricity, supervision — resources that must be in place for effective learning to take place.
As we have joined forces with other school systems, with support from our community and from across N.C., we have done our best to make sure that every child’s needs are met during this time of restructuring the school experience.
All of us at HPS recognize that none of our growth and outreach to our students would have been possible without those citizens who truly care about students — their education and welfare. We are tremendously thankful.
How has this changed your work and your life?
We anxiously await the announcement “all is clear” — releasing the necessity of wearing masks and social distancing; but for now, we will follow the guidelines to help protect others in our schools and communities. We are thankful for the recent availability of vaccines for our district employees.
Most everyone’s life has been changed to some degree over the past year. Remote-learning and Zoom calls have become the norm. Getting take-out food or having supplies delivered to your car or home is common practice. For the HPS team, I have observed resilience and dedication to reformatting instruction — shifting the delivery of lesson plans to an entirely new level of engagement and communication. We applaud our teachers and administrators for their ever-faithful service to students. We also applaud our entire staff for addressing the needs of families — while keeping our facilities safe and clean. And we are deeply appreciative of our transportation and child nutrition employees — who have exhibited flexibility in the ever-changing schedules to transport students — but also in the delivery of meals to our students.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
It’s certainly unpredictable. Who would have ever thought that when COVID-19 closed our hometown last spring that, one year later, we would still be addressing the same health concerns. It’s been a challenging year. Families, here in Catawba County and across the nation, have lost loved ones. Individuals of all ages have found themselves in quarantine. But on a positive note, at least for now, the numbers seem to be slowing down.
Sarah Temple, Hickory Public Schools Board of Education member:
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
I would probably have spent more time with family and friends that I have not been able to spend face-to-face time with since the pandemic. I don’t know that we could have done anything differently regarding school due to the fact that the virus was new and our knowledge was minimal. We certainly did the best we could with the information we were given.
What have you learned?
I have learned that science evolves almost daily regarding the understanding of a novel virus. As the science evolves then we need to listen to our scientific community and evolve what we are doing to address the most current data and information.
How has this changed your work and your life?
The work of schooling and educating our students changed in an unprecedented way and in an unprecedented time-frame. As an educator and parent my world changed dramatically last March in ways I would have never been able to imagine. The most amazing thing for me was to be able to see the teachers that I worked with and that taught my children adapt quickly and still do great things to support their students. Our teachers and school staffs are to be commended for all they have done and continue to do for students and families.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
I long for the day when our students and teachers are back in the classrooms learning and growing together with no computer screens between them ... although I am very grateful for those computers and how technology has allowed school to continue! I am sure many things we currently do in school will continue for the foreseeable future (masking, hand hygiene, distancing) but I am very hopeful that with our COVID numbers going down and our educators getting vaccinated we will increase our face-to-face instruction sooner than later.
Amy Monroe, Hickory Public Schools Board of Education member:
If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?
I am sure there are things we could have done differently, however I believe decisions in which we had control over were made keeping the safety of our children in the forefront.
What have you learned?
I have learned that our community is passionate. Parents are passionate about their children’s education and overall well being. HPS employees are incredibly resilient and adaptive. They want to do their absolute best to engage their students. School board members are facing really hard decisions and each of us are passionate about trying to make the best decisions in a situation where no “right” decision exists. As a community, we may not all agree but I hope we’ve learned to respect one another.
How has this changed your work and your life?
The pandemic has changed my life just as it has affected so many others.
How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?
I suspect we will feel the effects of COVID for a while. While teachers are doing incredible jobs teaching to both remote and in-person students, the fact is children learn best with face-to-face instruction. I imagine that we will deal with gaps in learning for a couple years.