Engaging, sustaining education in pandemic: Teachers, school leaders share lessons learned in the year of COVID

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?

We will utilize many of the lessons we have learned for as long as we exist as a school system. I think the way we sanitize our buildings will be different going forward as a result of the pandemic. We now focus more on engagement than we do attendance because we have learned that there is a distinct difference and that engagement impacts performance much more than mere attendance does. Offering an online option for students in some form or fashion will no longer be “optional” as some families have found it to work better for their children.

We are grateful to K-64 and our county commissioners for their support of the Chromebook initiative. We could not have done it without the devices they provided. I want to thank the educators across Catawba County for the courage and consistency they have exemplified throughout the pandemic. I also want to thank parents for their flexibility and support of their children(s) learning. It makes the teacher’s job much easier when they have the support from home. Finally, I want to encourage everyone in Catawba County to take courage and not lose hope ... a better day is coming!

Robbie Adell, Hickory Public Schools superintendent:

If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?