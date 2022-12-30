EnergyUnited supports Christian Crisis Center

TAYLORSVILLE — The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County to provide support for the organization’s utility bill assistance program.

The grant will be used to provide utility bill assistance for EnergyUnited members. Additionally, individuals who are facing financial hardship may apply to receive assistance paying water or propane bills.

“We are very thankful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation,” said Debra Hollingsworth, executive director of Christian Crisis Center. “These funds will provide essential aid for individuals and families who are facing financial hardship.”

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is committed to supporting utility bill assistance programs that serve members and communities within the cooperative’s 19-county service area,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “As energy usage climbs in the winter due to record low temperatures, we understand the importance of each measure that we take to preserve the safety net that protects low-income members who are impacted the most by extreme weather conditions.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by rounding up their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.