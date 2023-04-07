STATESVILLE — EnergyUnited is partnering with outstanding educators to bring creative learning to life. Teachers can now apply for a Bright Ideas education grant of up to $2,000 to fund projects that enhance student success in K-12 classrooms. Applications and more information about the program can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.

Grants are available in all curriculum areas including art, science, history, music and mathematics. EnergyUnited expects to award approximately 50 grants to local teachers during the 2023-24 school year. Over the past 29 years, EnergyUnited has issued more than $1 million for projects across the cooperative’s 19-county service area.

Bright Ideas grant applications will be accepted through Sept. 15, but teachers are encouraged to apply early. Those who submit their application by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.

Supported by all 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina, Bright Ideas grants have contributed over $15 million to N.C. classrooms, funding a total of 14,200 projects that have benefited well over 3.5 million students statewide since 1994.

Support for youth and education is part of EnergyUnited's continued commitment to building a brighter future for the communities it serves. To learn more or to apply, visit ncbrightideas.com.