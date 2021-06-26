 Skip to main content
Endowment board announces awards
HICKORY — The board of the Unifour Foundation Endowment recently announced $251,680 in local community grant awards. Improving early childhood education, alleviating substance use, and addressing food insecurity in the area were core priorities in grantmaking decisions.

This year the board granted five grants totaling $90,000 for improving early childhood education to the following organizations:

Alexander County Partnership for Children

Catawba County Partnership for Children

Catawba Valley Community College Foundation Inc.

Sipe’s Orchard Home

They granted three grants totaling $47,500 for substance use and mental health to the following organizations:

Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare

AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance

TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc.)

They granted seven grants totaling $59,680 for addressing food insecurity and scarcity to the following organizations:

957 Mobile Café

Caldwell County Yokefellow Inc

Hickory Soup Kitchen

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

The Corner Table

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Hickory

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

They granted 12 grants totaling $54,500 for health and human services to the following organizations:

Catawba County Council on Aging

Catawba County Hispanic Ministry Inc. (Centro Latino)

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc.

Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc.

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry

Habitat for Humanity – Catawba Valley Inc.

Helping Hands Clinic of Caldwell County Inc.

Safe Harbor of NC Inc.

South Caldwell Christian Ministries

Southmountain Children and Family Services

The Outreach Center

YMCA of Northwest North Carolina

Jamie Treadaway, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Unifour Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many members of our community that have supported our work.”

For more information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Jeanne Dairaghi at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The Unifour Foundation Inc. was created in 1996 with the proceeds from the sale of the Hickory Merchants Association’s credit reporting company to Equifax. The Unifour Foundation Endowment was then established with the NC Community Foundation in 1998. The Unifour Foundation Endowment promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba.

A diverse advisory board of directors reviews applications and makes selections for grant funding. Members of the Advisory Board are elected on the basis of their knowledge of the community and their areas of expertise, and reside within, work in, or own property in one of the Unifour Endowment’s counties. The 2021 Unifour Board members include Jamie Treadway, president; Lee Rogers, president-elect; Clinton Annas; Sam Avery; Tamara Coley; Chip Huffman; and Grey Scheer.

Since 1999, the Unifour Foundation Endowment has awarded more than $4.7 million in grants.

