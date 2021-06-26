Endowment board announces awards

For more information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Jeanne Dairaghi at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The Unifour Foundation Inc. was created in 1996 with the proceeds from the sale of the Hickory Merchants Association’s credit reporting company to Equifax. The Unifour Foundation Endowment was then established with the NC Community Foundation in 1998. The Unifour Foundation Endowment promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba.

A diverse advisory board of directors reviews applications and makes selections for grant funding. Members of the Advisory Board are elected on the basis of their knowledge of the community and their areas of expertise, and reside within, work in, or own property in one of the Unifour Endowment’s counties. The 2021 Unifour Board members include Jamie Treadway, president; Lee Rogers, president-elect; Clinton Annas; Sam Avery; Tamara Coley; Chip Huffman; and Grey Scheer.

Since 1999, the Unifour Foundation Endowment has awarded more than $4.7 million in grants.