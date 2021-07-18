Endowment awards more than $13,000 in local grants

HICKORY — The board of advisors of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts Fund for Catawba County Endowment announces $13,400 in local grants, according to Sally Fanjoy, committee chair.

This year’s recipients include:

• $8,000 to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Foundation for scholarships to the UNCSA for students from Catawba County

• $4,800 to the Western Piedmont Symphony to mentor UNCSA students and hire UNCSA students for music programs

• $600 to the United Arts Council of Catawba County to support UNCSA judges for the Edna Bost Barringer Young Artists Award

“These grants will greatly benefit students pursuing a degree in the arts, while also benefitting our community and cultural arts organizations,” Fanjoy said.

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has made more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988.