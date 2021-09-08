 Skip to main content
End-of-summer book sale planned at library
HICKORY — The shelves are stocked with hundreds of books for the Friends of Hickory Public Library’s End of Summer Book Sale in the main meeting room of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, in the Hickory SALT Block.

The sale is set for Friday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In addition to hardback, paperback and audio books in a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction, CDs and puzzles will be on sale. A special section will feature books for preschool through young adult readers. All items are $1 each.

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit organization providing support and services for the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Supporters can renew or sign up for a new membership during the book sale.

