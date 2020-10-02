Empowering Youth and Family Program offered

NEWTON — “Community is our Superpower!” is one of many ways to describe the Empowering Youth and Family Program (EYFP) that is coming to Catawba County through Cooperative Extension. Catawba County 4-H has recently been accepted as a pilot county for EYFP and will join the 10 other counties in North Carolina currently offering this new program.
The goals of the Empowering Families program is to reduce youth substance use in rural North Carolina, to improve parenting skills of caregivers, to assist youth in making healthy choices, to improve family relationships, and to empower families to lead community change to leverage support for healthier lifestyles within their communities. More about the program is available at https://opioidpreventionnc.org. The program is funded by a grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration or SAMHSA.
EYFP is a free 10-week program for middle schoolers and their caregivers that will be offered on Thursday evenings, starting Oct. 15. Due to COVID-19 guidelines the program will be offered online this fall, with each weekly session led by a team of trained facilitators. Youth will have a session from 6-7 p.m. and parents will meet from 7-8 p.m. A meal will be provided to all participating families, that will be picked up at a local restaurant. A family activity will be planned for all participating families at the program conclusion, based on what is allowed at that time.
The families will also work together to develop a community action project they will offer following the series. A family kit with program materials will also be provided to each family.
Catawba County is currently recruiting families with middle school age youth to join in as it takes the next step and accepts its first group of families for EYFP fall cohort. A spring session will also be offered, with the format to be determined at a later time. Cooperative Extension also welcomes individual volunteers and other agencies that would like to get involved as community partners.
To register or learn more about Empowering Youth and Families, contact Tina McGillvary at tmcgillvary@CatawbaCountyNC.gov and/or Donna Mull at Donna_Mull@NCSU.edu. Both can also be reached at the Catawba County Cooperative Extension Office at 828-465-8240. Families can also register at https://go.ncsu.edu/eyfpfall20.
