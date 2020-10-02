Empowering Youth and Family Program offered

NEWTON — “Community is our Superpower!” is one of many ways to describe the Empowering Youth and Family Program (EYFP) that is coming to Catawba County through Cooperative Extension. Catawba County 4-H has recently been accepted as a pilot county for EYFP and will join the 10 other counties in North Carolina currently offering this new program.

The goals of the Empowering Families program is to reduce youth substance use in rural North Carolina, to improve parenting skills of caregivers, to assist youth in making healthy choices, to improve family relationships, and to empower families to lead community change to leverage support for healthier lifestyles within their communities. More about the program is available at https://opioidpreventionnc.org. The program is funded by a grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration or SAMHSA.