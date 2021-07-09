Empowering families through education to be topic

NEWTON —The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, July 11, at 4 p.m. A special program will be led by Ericia Turner, who will discuss “Empowering our Families through Education.” Turner is principal of Rocky River High School in Mint Hill and is pursuing a doctor of education degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to a lively discussion about the critical importance of education.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by July 10.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.