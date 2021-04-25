Employers are struggling to hire amid business boom

There may be a number of reasons employers are struggling to fill positions, Quinterno said. People may be wary to get back out, especially in positions working with the public due to COVID-19, he said. Many of the jobs lost during the pandemic that are being filled again are low-skill or lower-wage jobs, Quinterno said. Workers may question if the low wage is worth the risk of getting COVID-19.

“I think plenty of workers are going to ask those questions,” he said. “I think there’s the risk of, ‘Do I want to take this job at this wage in light of the risks I’m being asked to take?’”

To draw those workers in, employers may end up needing to offer higher wages and better benefits, Quinterno said.

Mastro says that in his experience, higher wages haven’t drawn people in.

“A lot of people say, ‘Treat your people better; pay them more,’” he said. “We have folks that make $15 to $17 an hour and own shares of the company who resigned and decided in the short-term to go on unemployment.”