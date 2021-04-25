Employers are struggling to hire amid business boom

The Granite Falls Brewing Co. is so short-staffed, the restaurant and taproom had to close on a recent Saturday. Owner Mario Mastro says he lost about $6,000.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mastro had 48 employees. Now, it’s 31. Typically, he needs five to six servers, but these days the restaurant is running with three on some nights — and business is booming as COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
Granite Falls Brewing is not alone. Businesses across many sectors are struggling to hire new employees, and the situation has gotten increasingly worse as business continues to grow.
Exactly why employers are struggling to hire employees is widely debated, but a common explanation is unemployment benefits, which have been bolstered and extended due to the pandemic.
“Unemployment was set up for a valiant and virtuous purpose,” Mastro said. “If employees are furloughed or laid off, then there’s the unemployment safety net to catch them — but that’s not what’s going on. What’s going on is the private market is competing against the government when the jobs are available, and the government has a fund we can’t compete against.”
Mastro isn’t alone in his views, but there may be more to the story, said North Carolina labor expert John Quinterno.
“I’m, generally speaking, very skeptical of those claims,” Quinterno said. “Typically what happens that we don’t talk about is we try to make it about the workers: ‘What’s wrong with them? Is unemployment too generous?’ … What we never really talk about is, are employers adjusting their wages and their compensation packages?”
There may be a number of reasons employers are struggling to fill positions, Quinterno said. People may be wary to get back out, especially in positions working with the public due to COVID-19, he said. Many of the jobs lost during the pandemic that are being filled again are low-skill or lower-wage jobs, Quinterno said. Workers may question if the low wage is worth the risk of getting COVID-19.
“I think plenty of workers are going to ask those questions,” he said. “I think there’s the risk of, ‘Do I want to take this job at this wage in light of the risks I’m being asked to take?’”
To draw those workers in, employers may end up needing to offer higher wages and better benefits, Quinterno said.
Mastro says that in his experience, higher wages haven’t drawn people in.
“A lot of people say, ‘Treat your people better; pay them more,’” he said. “We have folks that make $15 to $17 an hour and own shares of the company who resigned and decided in the short-term to go on unemployment.”
Currently, North Carolina unemployment benefits are based on past wages and are no greater than $350 per week, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security. Another $300 is available from the federal government. Those who qualify for state benefits are eligible for 16 weeks. After that, a federal extension is available for up to 53 weeks total. Beyond that, another federal extension is available for some who qualify. All benefits and extensions are good through September of this year.
Universal Furniture in Conover is starting to see some success using incentives and higher wages to bring in new employees, said Senior Vice President Sean O’Connor.
The company wants 50 to 60 new employees by the end of this year but has faced a lot of difficulty finding workers, he said. Business swelled as the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic wore off, but finding employees to handle the boom is difficult.
“The biggest challenge is the people — physically having the people here,” O’Connor said. “It’s been a unique circumstance.”
The company is trying to market its new technology, increasing wages and improved benefits to bring people in. They’ve also started offering incentives to people who are hired and stay for a certain number of months, said Dale Smith, general manager at Universal’s Conover plant. They’ve found the greatest success in offering an incentive of $1,000 to current employees who bring in new workers, and $2,000 to the new workers who stick around.
The cause of the hiring difficulties is hard to pin down, Smith said. There is a lot of uncertainty caused by the pandemic and material shortages in the furniture industry.
“People are afraid to make changes — there’s a lot of uncertainty right now and some concern about material shortages,” Smith said.
Shuford Yarns CEO Marvin Smith said that while he’s been able to fill positions in his yarn manufacturing company, he has faced problems. He believes unemployment benefits and federal stimulus money may play a role, along with other factors.
“I think there are several legit reasons,” Smith said. “When schools closed (last year), a lot of households had both parents at work, so when schools closed, someone had to take care of the kids and stay home. I still think there’s a lot of those folks still not working. … I do also think there were some ‘low-skill’ workers who lost their job and couldn’t find another and just gave up looking.”
The county’s workforce, or number of available workers, shrank slightly since February 2020 by 662 workers to 78,772.
Catawba County’s unemployment rate is relatively low: 5.4% of the available workers were unemployed as of February compared with 3.2% in February 2020, before the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. The unemployment rate steadily dropped from a peak in April 2020 of 18.9%.
At Catawba County and many other N.C. Works offices, the number of available jobs posted by employers is higher, said Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solution regional operations director of the northwest prosperity zone. They’ve ramped up marketing to help employers fill their openings.
“I think a lot of employers had cutbacks due to COVID, and now things are ramping up, so they’re having to fill those jobs again, and new ones,” she said. “They have to find new people, replacing people who couldn’t come back — they have kids at home or other obstacles.”
Smith hopes that when schools get back to full, in-person classes, the pandemic eases and more time passes, hiring will become easier. When COVID-19 restrictions eased, everyone was competing for a smaller workforce, he said.
“All the sudden, business started coming back and everyone needs a lot of people. Once we get through that crunch, eventually it’ll settle down,” Smith said.
Mastro sees the solution to ending the hiring strain as ending the COVID-19 unemployment extensions and added benefits.
“Until then, we can’t incentivize employees to come back to work,” he said.
Quinterno says wages will ultimately have to rise to get people into jobs.
“I do think the idea of trying to blame it all on the enhanced unemployment insurance is an easy scapegoat,” Quinterno said. “Typically people never want to talk about the wage equation — employers are not offering a high enough salary to attract folks given the factors out there right now.”