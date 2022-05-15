Employers are becoming more flexible to attract workers during labor shortage

Cargo Transporters in Claremont would receive 50 or more job applications for a single open position in past years. Now, the company is lucky to get five, with few of the applicants qualified to fill the position, Vice President of Safety Shawn Brown said.

The company is not alone in its hiring woes. Century Furniture in Hickory is also seeing few qualified candidates and a lack of loyalty among employees, CEO Alex Shuford said. “We want people who wish to build up their skills in order to make careers, and increasingly the population just wants to ‘job hop,’” Shuford said.

At first glance, the answer to bringing people to Catawba County to fill thousands of open jobs may seem to be increasing wages. Employers and county leaders say there is more to the story.

Industry diversity, advancement opportunities, job benefits and other external community factors play important roles, business and government leaders say.

The situation, a low unemployment rate and a workforce too small to fill the growing number of jobs, isn’t new for employers, said Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. This time, though, the situation is not confined to the immediate area.

“It’s not like they (companies) haven’t had to fight for labor before, but this time they can’t pick up their marbles and go to a new market,” Millar said.

Instead, employers and the public sector are partnering to solve the shortage.

“It’s all a calculation to make sure we’re growing in the right trajectory,” Millar said. “There are shortcomings; there are some. We can always improve. But we have definitely made great changes. We’re definitely on the right trajectory.”

A new mindset

Employers are learning new ways to bring in and keep employees as the company’s needs grow, Millar said. Wages have risen, but improved pay is not the only tool employers need to use to grow their workforce.

“Many organizations, to fill the positions they have, have become flexible with their employees,” Millar said. “They’re certainly approaching it with a new mindset.”

Companies investing in a more enjoyable workplace and an improved culture are seeing success, Chamber of Catawba County President and CEO Lindsay Keisler said.

“Employers are looking at how they can be an employer of choice, how they can create a brand as employers,” Keisler said. “Not (a brand for) the product or service, but how can you create a brand as an employer, where people want to go work at a company because of how they treat their people, their benefits, wages, and if they treat people like family.”

Employers are aiming to attract younger people and people who might not have considered working in their sector before, Millar said. Some employers are working to hire veterans or recovered addicts — segments of the population employers may have overlooked before, Millar said.

Increasing company diversity is another aspect employers need to consider, Keisler said. “Data proves the more diverse your teams are, the more inclusive your workplace is, it yields the best talent,” Keisler said.

Design Foundry, a furniture manufacturer in Hickory, has found success by diversifying the workforce, President Eric Fulcher said.

The dwindling worker pool makes filling jobs and expanding a company difficult, Fulcher said. Design Foundry is growing rapidly and filling an increasing number of furniture orders. To fill those new jobs, the company has relied upon positive company culture, good benefits and a comfortable work environment to draw people in, Fulcher said.

The company recently started a program to fill hiring gaps where other efforts fall short. The company is reaching out to the Hispanic community and working to bring people from Puerto Rico to Hickory to work at Design Foundry, Fulcher said. “We’re giving people the opportunity to move here from places like that, with a program to help assimilate them into our community and provide some assistance in terms of housing and other resources that they may need,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher would like to see more from the public sector, too, he said.

“I would love to see the area city governments come together with the county to have a master plan to handle the growth, including road systems, amenities, public transportation and other services to support the quality of life that we all want,” Fulcher said. “We need to dream big and have a plan to make it happen.”

An environment for success

Local governments play a role in bringing new businesses to the county and boosting the workforce, Millar said.

He said the EDC has heard requests from businesses to help current employers rather than bring in new companies. “We’re recognizing the existing industries who brought us to this point need to be recognized and not shot in the foot,” Millar said.

In that effort, the EDC focuses on bringing in diverse companies with different focuses than current industries, he said.

Catawba County leaders also elected to not offer economic development incentives to companies offering wages less than the county’s current average salary.

The government’s role in growing the workforce and bringing more people to the area through jobs is to diversify the industries in the area and to provide educational workforce development, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said.

“Our role is to create an environment where those private sector companies can be successful,” Berry said. “That includes maintaining a positive business climate and good value for business and citizens alike. The focus on training and higher education is also key.”

Local government and businesses partner with Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University and will soon work with Appalachian State University to provide paths to jobs in the area, Berry said.

Local education, government and businesses partner to recruit and train people to fill jobs. Those efforts will continue to play a role in filling the county’s jobs, Keisler said.

With the right training and recruitment locally, employers may be able to fill jobs with the people who are here, Keisler said. “We need to ensure those who are here — our future talent and those wanting a career change or are seeking employment — we need to ensure they are able to be trained and equipped for the job market,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.