 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emerging Artist Exhibit features area student

  • 0
Jenkins

Hiddenite Center is featuring artwork by Mackenzie Jenkins of Taylorsville.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artist Exhibit will feature the work of Mackenzie Jenkins of Taylorsville during April and May.

Jenkins, 18, attends Catawba Valley Community College where she is pursuing an associate's degree. She plans to later transfer to Western Carolina University where she can earn a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Her interest in art sprouted during the 2020 COVID quarantine. After finding it to be her niche, she started her journey to becoming an artist. Currently, animals are a favorite for her to paint. She explores the fun that painting can be by going beyond a paintbrush. Jenkins has used spoons, butter knives, and toothbrushes to create some of her art. She uses mostly acrylic paint, but occasionally makes charcoal portraits. 

Emerging Artist exhibits are located on the third floor of the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion and are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit .hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert