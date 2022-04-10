Emerging Artist Exhibit features area student

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artist Exhibit will feature the work of Mackenzie Jenkins of Taylorsville during April and May.

Jenkins, 18, attends Catawba Valley Community College where she is pursuing an associate's degree. She plans to later transfer to Western Carolina University where she can earn a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Her interest in art sprouted during the 2020 COVID quarantine. After finding it to be her niche, she started her journey to becoming an artist. Currently, animals are a favorite for her to paint. She explores the fun that painting can be by going beyond a paintbrush. Jenkins has used spoons, butter knives, and toothbrushes to create some of her art. She uses mostly acrylic paint, but occasionally makes charcoal portraits.

Emerging Artist exhibits are located on the third floor of the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion and are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit .hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.