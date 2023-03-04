NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men is welcoming guest Rachael Carter, who will speak on emergency survival within the home. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, with an optional order-from-the-menu meal at 6 p.m., at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton.

With the federation’s annual attendance drive underway, the public and prospective members are invited to attend.

Carter will discuss food, water, and medication issues as well as survival techniques. What would we do if we could no longer obtain medications?

The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men strives to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government through active and informed participation in the political process. They meet monthly, except in July and December.

For more information on the upcoming meeting, future meetings, or for more information on joining this group, contact Clay Neill at clay@neillinc.com.