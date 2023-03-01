Emergency SNAP benefits for approximately 24,500 people in Catawba County will end today. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program’s emergency funds were released during the pandemic to help low-income families put food on the table.

The change will be devastating to many of those people, especially the disabled and elderly, Jimmiann Huffman with the Catawba County Department of Social Services said Tuesday.

Huffman oversees food assistance and program integrity for the county.

Huffman said the disabled and elderly were the most likely to receive the maximum emergency allotment of $281. That amount will drop to $23 in most cases, she said.

Families enrolled with the N.C. Food and Nutrition Services received at least $95 per month in addition to their regular food stamps, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Starting in March, those families will only receive their normal pre-pandemic assistance.

Families and individuals can check what their monthly benefits will be at ebtedge.com, according to NCDHHS.

Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner expects to see a rise in homelessness among working families and elderly people living in poverty. Bumgarner said elderly people are often choosing between buying food, paying rent or getting medicine.

“As the benefits reduce, the strain of the affordable housing crisis will become more apparent. More families will be choosing between food and rent,” Bumgarner said. “Rents are already unreasonably high in our area for working families, and this will lead to more of the working homeless with families living in their cars or couch surfing while working.”

The Catawba County United Way provides little direct assistance. Instead, the organization gives financial support to the agencies that do provide aid, Bumgarner said. The Catawba County United Way helps people find the programs and assistance they need through referrals to local partners.

“We’ve received very few calls regarding food over the past year given the increased benefits, but we are now receiving those calls,” Bumgarner said. “Our Blessings Box that we stock in our parking lot is emptied almost nightly, reflecting increased need. Initially, it was not.”

Bumgarner said the increase in need will be a potential strain on local nonprofits, especially since the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries no longer operates a food pantry. He said Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministries and the Hickory Soup Kitchen are helping fill that gap. Another issue Bumgarner foresees is accessibility for working families.

“Most food pantries operate Monday-Friday on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. basis,” Bumgarner said. “Which are hours often worked by the persons needing the support. They may have to choose between obtaining food and missing work, which means reduced pay or lost jobs. And that exacerbates the problem.”

In preparation for the reduced SNAP benefits, the Catawba County United Way updated its list of local food resources, Catawba County United Way Director of Community Impact John Bailey said. The list can be accessed at ccunitedway.com under food resources.

“I worry about what this reflects on our society,” Bumgarner said. “For anyone to be hungry in America is a blight we should be ashamed of.”