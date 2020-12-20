Emergency services agencies receive grants

TAYLORSVILLE — Three emergency services agencies in Alexander County have been awarded Volunteer Rescue/EMS Grants from the NC Office of State Fire Marshal.

Grants were awarded to the Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS — $15,615; Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue — $9,439.21; and Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department — $6,625.98. Grant funds total $31,680.19.

Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal, said, “These agencies will utilize the grant funds to purchase much-needed rescue equipment. I would like to congratulate them for receiving the grant and for working hard to better serve the citizens of Alexander County.”

Across the state, a total of $1,638,758 in rescue grants were awarded.

The purpose of the Volunteer Rescue/EMS Fund is to assist rescue organizations to purchase equipment and make capital expenditures. Rescue providers must meet the eligibility criteria of the NC Association of Rescue/EMS (NCAREMS) and/or NC Office of Emergency Medical Services (NC OEMS).