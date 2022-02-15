Emergency preparedness to be focus of free program

HICKORY — An emergency preparedness program will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Join Karen Phoenix, family consultant with Project C.A.R.E., to learn how to be prepared for emergencies from extreme weather, to fire, to power outages. This program will walk you through the steps needed to be prepared for a small emergency such as a boil water problem to a large emergency such as a need for evacuation due to fire or extreme weather. The focus of this program is on senior adults, but adults of all ages are welcome.
This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.