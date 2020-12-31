Emergency field hospital in Lenoir to treat region's COVID-19 patients

A field hospital in Lenoir will treat COVID-19 patients from the entire region, supporting five hospitals, according to a press release from Samaritan’s Purse.

The field hospital will be built on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir, one of the hospitals the additional capacity will serve. The emergency field hospital will also support Catawba Valley Health System, Frye Regional Medical Center, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton and Appalachian Regional Healthcare system in Boone.

Lenoir was chosen for the location because of its central location to the hospitals, the release said.

The field hospital will have 30 beds to treat patients with COVID-19 who do not need a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The field hospital is being built by Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational evangelical Christian organization headquartered in Boone. The organization has deployed field hospitals for COVID-19 patients in New York and Italy. The organization will construct, supply and coordinate staffing for the hospital. There is overwhelming interest from medical personnel across the county to serve, the press release said.