Emergency field hospital in Lenoir to treat region's COVID-19 patients

A field hospital in Lenoir will treat COVID-19 patients from the entire region, supporting five hospitals, according to a press release from Samaritan’s Purse.
The field hospital will be built on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir, one of the hospitals the additional capacity will serve. The emergency field hospital will also support Catawba Valley Health System, Frye Regional Medical Center, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton and Appalachian Regional Healthcare system in Boone.
Lenoir was chosen for the location because of its central location to the hospitals, the release said.
The field hospital will have 30 beds to treat patients with COVID-19 who do not need a ventilator.
The field hospital is being built by Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational evangelical Christian organization headquartered in Boone. The organization has deployed field hospitals for COVID-19 patients in New York and Italy. The organization will construct, supply and coordinate staffing for the hospital. There is overwhelming interest from medical personnel across the county to serve, the press release said.
“On behalf of all the health systems participating in this effort, I’d like to thank Samaritan’s Purse for making this investment in the well-being of our communities,” president and CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care Laura Easton said in the press release. “Planning for this added capacity now will help us provide the level of care our communities need as volumes continue to grow in our region.”
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, the region is reaching its hospital capacity. A study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University predicted last week that the Hickory region has one week of Intensive Care Unit hospital bed capacity left.
Catawba Valley Medical Center would not comment on its capacity, or how much room it had to treat patients, because it has flexibility to expand or contract its capacity, Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said. The hospital is seeing high volume of critical care patients, a hospital statement said.
“The rising number of cases and hospitalizations is worrisome and we continue to ask the community to act responsibly with regard to social distancing and preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the hospital statement said.
Frye has also seen its COVID-19 patient numbers rise and asked the community to commit to decreasing the rising case numbers.