Elvis superfan from Newton says new "Elvis" movie brought him to tears

A Newton man who could lay claim to the title of world’s biggest Elvis Presley fan has given his stamp of approval to a new film dramatizing the singer’s life.

“Elvis,” which stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager Col. Tom Parker, is not due for wide release until Friday. However, David Powell was able to get special access to see the film earlier this week.

His review is positive. Powell praised the performances of Butler and Hanks and said he and his wife Helen were crying at the end of the film at a scene depicting Elvis shortly before his death.

“My wife looked at me and she whispered in my ear, ‘David, six weeks after this, we lost Elvis,’” Powell said. “I said, ‘I know that.’ I don’t want to be a spoiler, but a lot of fans out there, they’re going to see what I’m talking about.”

He said the film will satisfy hardcore fans and provide a good introduction for people less familiar with Elvis.

Powell himself certainly fits into the hardcore fan category. That’s been the case since Powell, now 53, was 5 and saw Elvis on TV in the movie “Girls! Girls! Girls!”

He recalled Elvis’ presence being so powerful that his aunt stopped in place as she was carrying laundry.

From then on, Elvis has been a huge part of Powell’s life. He calls Elvis a once-in-a-lifetime figure, comparing his status to that of Dale Earnhardt and Michael Jordan.

Powell talks excitedly of meeting a variety of figures associated with the musician from manager Parker to daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

He’s amassed a substantial Elvis collection, including an autograph with a certificate of authenticity. Powell said he has talked with management at the AMC Theater in Hickory and is planning to have some of his memorabilia set up in the theater for at least part of the movie’s run.

The passion has earned him the nickname “Elvis” from fellow students when he was in school, coworkers at the Coca-Cola distributorship where he once worked and people at the local restaurants he frequents.

He even holds up a piece of paper showing an autograph from former Gov. Pat McCrory made out to “Elvis” Powell.

When people learn about his love of Elvis, he said they often bring up personal connections of their own to the singer.

“People I met, they always go back, ‘Well my grandmother liked Elvis,’” Powell said. “I bet you I hear that thousands of times.”

