Elmcroft residents thankful for COVID-19 vaccine

Emma Lynch, a fellow Elmcroft resident, said she’s been able to bond with fellow residents during a time she isn’t able to see family as often.

“It was pretty lonely for a while and then we got to be a big family here,” she said.

She hopes the vaccine — which she’s been wanting for months — will bring a new day when she’ll be able to visit her family outside the home.

The year has presented challenges but not without some joys, she said.

“I have missed and gained — missed home and the people around me and I've gained friends here,” she said.

A chipper 101-year-old Louise Drum is looking forward to a picnic, she said. She’s enjoyed Elmcroft but wants to be able to be close to her family again.

“This is a nice place to live, but I miss getting out with my family and friends,” Drum said. “But if you have to be somewhere this is the place to be.”

Madsen said many of her residents are feeling the same way — they want to see their children and grandchildren, she said. They hope the vaccine allows them to do that.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.