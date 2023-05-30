Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Cary and Samantha Bowman recently presented a check to Operation Battle Horse on behalf of The Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 Veterans Committee to be a sponsor of the Walk With Me Farms upcoming poker run/vet ride to raise money for veterans' recovery/therapy programs.

The ride is scheduled June 24. Registration will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The ride begins at Iron Thunder Saloon, 2002 13th Avenue Drive, SE, Hickory, and will end at the Walk With Me Farms.

Ronan, the horse shown in the accompanying photo, was a rescue scheduled for slaughter and this organization saved him, trained him and now he’s one of their best therapy horses.