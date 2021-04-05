Elks Lodge recognizes CommScope for patriotism

HICKORY - During a ceremony held on Thursday, March 26 at CommScope’s headquarters, members of Hickory Elks Lodge #1654 presented a certificate of recognition to the company for the patriotic manner in which the American flag is flown at the corporate building day and night throughout the year.

It has been a common sight for those traveling on Interstate 40 to view the massive flag flying from the staff located on the building’s rooftop. In addition, there are three flag poles on the grounds outside the building’s main entrance that display the American flag, the North Carolina State flag, and the CommScope flag.

Frank Drendel, CommScope’s founder and Chairman Emeritus, stated that during the construction of the building the placing of the flagpole on the rooftop was never an afterthought.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Drendel, then a non-commissioned officer in the Chemical Corps, served in and around the DaNang area during the Vietnam War in 1968. He reflected on how his humble beginnings and his military service led to his love of country and his enthusiastic determination to grow a business. The evidence of that enthusiasm can be seen in the global success of CommScope today.