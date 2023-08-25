HICKORY — The Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 hosted the second annual Bike/Walk-a-Thon on Aug. 12 to raise money for Past Exalted Rulers (PER) scholarships.

There were 26 Elks and five nonmembers biking, walking or volunteering.

Special guests were Skye Bailey, who won Most Valuable Student in 2022 from the Grand Lodge in Chicago and her family, as well as the vice president to the Elks West District Robert Arrington from Waynesville.

To date, this event has raised over $3,500 in scholarship money. Hot dogs and hamburgers were donated by the Hickory PER Association for fellowship after the event. This is an open event that anyone can participate in.

0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false