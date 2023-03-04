HICKORY — The annual Hickory Elks Lodge Americanism Awards and Recognition Ceremony recognizing area students, city and state employees, and military veterans was held on Feb. 4.

This event, sponsored by the Lodge’s Americanism Committee, honored a select few in the community who have demonstrated love of country and community through their actions, deeds, and selfless service.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), with over 2,000 lodges, promotes the concepts of Americanism and patriotism and is nationally recognized for its support of military veterans.

Celebrating the 155th anniversary of BPOE, this year’s awards and recognition ceremony served to highlight the purpose and mission of Hickory Elks and Elks nationwide.

Honorees in the ceremony included fifth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students who participated in the Hickory Lodge’s annual Americanism Essay Contest, a national event sponsored by the BPOE national headquarters in Chicago.

This year’s essay theme was, “What Is Your American Dream?”. More than 100 essays were submitted by students from Jenkins Elementary as well as Northview and Grandview middle schools. Each essay was judged by criteria established by the national headquarters of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Chicago.

Winners in Division I, which features students in the fifth grade, were Genevieve Melon, first place (Jenkins); Alexi Willis, second place (Jenkins); and Avery Hawley, third place (Jenkins).

There were no essays submitted by sixth-grade Division II students.

The winners in Division III featuring students in the seventh grade were Jebediah Joyner, first place (Northview); Elisa Perez Reynoso, second place (Northview); and Ignacio Juarez, third place (Northview).

Winners in Division IV, eighth-grade students, were Sam Bridges, first place (Grandview); Demaris Estala-Saesee, second place (Grandview); and Aliyah Swinton, third place (Northview).

Each of the winners received a commemorative plaque and cash award. Winning essays will be submitted to the North Carolina Elks West District essay judges for district and state winning essays in each of the divisions.

The February ceremony also recognized the 2023 exceptional services of Hickory Firefighter Russell Kruse, Hickory Master Police Officer Chris Berry, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Master Trooper Zach Beam, of Troop F, District 5.

Each was nominated by their respective departments based on their exemplary job performance and service to their community.

Commemorative plaques and cash awards were presented to each honoree. Assisting in the presentations were speeches and commentaries by Battalion Chief Matt Hutchinson, Hickory Fire Department; Chief Reed Baer, Hickory Police Department; and 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Troop F, District 5.

Five military veterans, each representing one of the four military branches and the U.S. Coast Guard, were recognized as the Hickory Elks Exceptional Military Service Persons of the Year.

Selection was based on each veteran’s exemplary service consistent with the tenets of duty, honor and country as described by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in his 1962 speech at West Point to the Corps of Cadets.

The U.S. Army recipient selected by Army cadets of Fred T. Foard High School was 1st Sgt. Dale Sloan. The U.S. Navy recipient selected by Navy cadets from St. Stephens High School was Senior Chief Shawn Shepard. The U.S. Marine Corps honoree selected by Marine Corps cadets of RS Central High School in Rutherfordton was Master Sgt. David Hernandez. Technical Sgt. Adam Anthony Hein, U.S. Air Force, was selected by the Air Force cadets of Maiden High School. And the Navy cadets at Newton-Conover High School selected Chief Petty Officer Andrew Rupp, an active-duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard, as this year’s exceptional Coast Guardsman.

Each recipient received a commemorative plaque and cash award. Assisting in the presentations were Army Cadet Capt. Claudia Goodykoonz, Fred T. Foard; Navy Cadet Petty Officer 1st Class Yadria Cruz, St. Stephens High School; Marine Corps Cadet Staff 2nd Lt. Harlee Southerland, RS Central High School; Air Force Cadet Lt. Col. Cathrine Hentschel, Maiden High School; and Navy Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Harlan Sterling, Newton Conover High School.

A joint military service color guard consisting of JROTC cadets from each of the participating high schools opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors.