Elected leaders talk growth, amenities for southeastern Catawba County

Barnes, who lives in the area, said it’s unlikely a town would form any time soon. “Because you aren’t going to have a town down there for a long time,” Barnes said. “They don’t want it.”

Instead of focusing on what services or amenities the county would or would not provide, Berry asked the commissioners to think more generally about what is needed.

“It’s just trying to envision a community down there,” Berry said. “We know the seeds have been planted for this forest to grow, so as it starts growing you all as a leadership of the county are going to be the ones that largely determine things.”

The commissioners discussed how that area could be better connected to the rest of the county, so people might travel to other parts of Catawba County rather than heading to Charlotte.

Allran wanted to justify spending in that area to the rest of the county’s residents. “When we’re talking about what the county can do for that particular area, for the sake of everybody else and all the taxpayers, I really would like to know what some of this stuff will cost and how it benefits everybody else,” Allran said.