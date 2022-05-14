Eighth-grader winner of DAR essay contest

HICKORY —The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced Nolan Richardson as the winner of their 2021 American History Essay Contest. The topic for the essay contest was The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Nolan, son of Dr. and Mrs. Ryan (Carina) Richardson, was presented the award on March 5. He is an eighth-grade student at Hickory Day School, where he is a member of both the cross country and tennis teams. He is taught by Sheran Thompson. Nolan is an avid reader and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hickory. His future goal is to become a paleontologist.

The purpose of the DAR American History Essay Contest is to promote American history in the schools throughout the year by students learning about and writing about significant historical figures, places, dates, and events. All students in grades five through eight in a public, private, home school, or parochial school, are eligible to complete. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and neatness. Nine local schools participated in the 2021 contest and Nolan was selected as the winner from 27 participants.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world’s largest women’s organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot from the American Revolution. A nonprofit and non-political group, DAR promotes education and patriotism. More information is available at www.dar.org.