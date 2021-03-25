Egg hunt scheduled on Main Street in Valdese

VALDESE — Valdese Community Affairs has announced an egg hunt on Main Street.

On Friday, April 2, more than 2,000 colorful eggs will be hidden along Main Street in Valdese between Italy Street and the Old Rock School. Each egg will contain a special Easter treat. The hunt will officially begin that day at 8 a.m. and continue until every egg is found.

All eggs will be hidden outside in public areas of downtown along Main Street. Eggs will not be in the Charters of Freedom park that is currently under construction or inside any location.

The Town of Valdese encourages everyone to remain safe as they are on the hunt, and to make a day of exploring the attractions of downtown Valdese.

For more information about the Egg Hunt on Main go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.