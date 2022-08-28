Educators honored for excellence

HICKORY — It’s that time of year when teachers decorate their classrooms and prepare lesson plans for the new school year. Teachers at Hickory Public Schools spend hours on research and collaborating with their colleagues in strategizing measures to not only meet — but to exceed goals of their curriculum objectives.

However, ask any educator — the challenges have escalated over recent years, especially with the impact from COVID-19 and the demands to enhance technology as educators work to meet the needs of individual students. Administrators, teachers, and staff are collectively participating in the team approach to engage learning opportunities and to keep students on task, helping them to move forward with solid growth and proficiency.

Hickory Public Schools, as one of 115 districts across North Carolina, advocates for and shares pride in HPS employees and their dedication to excellence in education. Three stand-out employees were recently honored for leading the way with creativity, customer service, and passion for serving students and colleagues at their schools.

Teacher of the YearThe traditional, highest honor bestowed annually is the Teacher of the Year (2022-2023) which was recently awarded to Dorothy Dalton, a product of Hickory Public Schools and a veteran teacher with 24 years of experience. Dalton serves as a fifth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary School and is well-known for her musical approach to teaching math and science.

“Throughout my 24 years as an educator, my mom (who was a teacher at Grandview Middle School in the ‘60s) has often told me that we don’t teach for recognition, and how true those words are,” Dalton said.

“I feel that anyone who becomes a lifelong educator teaches because he or she has a passion for making an impact on and a difference in the lives of our youth, not for accolades or recognition. That certainly does not contradict how utterly grateful and honored I am to be recognized amongst such amazing teachers within HPS, several of whom I have had the pleasure to know for quite a while.

“The past two years have brought about difficulties I have never faced in all my years of teaching. We all navigated through the unknown, and we all struggled to get our students back on track; to help them rebuild stamina and perseverance; to assist them in relearning how to be a student. I thank all of our teachers for being a constant for our kids; they needed us during this time more than ever before. In addition to my fellow nominees, I must thank every teacher who has had a positive impact on my life, be it those who taught me or those with whom I taught, in particular my teammate of the last eight years, Laura Marvin; partnering with her has made me a better teacher.

“I am so grateful for the Catawba Science Center, which has donated an entire year’s worth of family membership. As an educator, I know how important our Science Center is, and I have always been so grateful for all they do not only for our community, but also to enhance my curriculum as a teacher. I am also so very thankful for Vanguard Furniture, which provided a wonderful monetary donation. I have had the distinct pleasure of teaching two grandchildren of CEO John Bray, so this honor is dear to my heart. Last, but not least, I send my heartfelt gratitude to Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, which provided a free, new Rav4 for the year. The kindness they extended upon receipt of the car was heartfelt. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing community, the Hickory Public School system, and Oakwood Elementary. I am one of the lucky ones, who gets to say that she truly loves what she does for a living, and though recognition is not why I do this thing that I love so, it is truly an honor to receive it.”

Principal of the YearStarting her second year with HPS, Andrea Johnson moved from Florida to Hickory, accepting the position to serve as principal of Longview Elementary School. With Johnson’s creative passion for working with all students while bringing her staff together as a strong and accountable force — her colleagues took notice, voting Johnson as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year.

“I can hardly believe that just this past June 13, I have lived in Hickory for one year,” Johnson said.

“To move here from Florida to join the HPS administrative team is one of the easiest and best decisions I have ever made. Over the course of the past year, I have enjoyed getting to know the community, especially my Longview family. I have said time and time again this school year, I have found my place, my school home at Longview Elementary School.

“I am extremely proud to be the principal who has the opportunity to lead such a dynamic faculty and staff. We share a vision that all students are capable of accomplishing great things, we just have to afford them the opportunity to do so. Before this school year started, I shared with my staff that we will be honoring our past, while building our future and that we need to find chances every day to do things to help elevate Longview to the next level which is not going to be easy. I can honestly say my staff rose to the occasion and worked with a positive energy and a sense of urgency alongside me to make sure we are meeting the needs of our students both academically and emotionally every single day.

“Coming out of what we call the ‘COVID years’ has been extremely difficult, but there is a drive and a motivation in my building to continue to strive for ‘Excellence Every Day, the Longview Way’ and being selected by my colleagues to represent Hickory Public Schools as Principal of the Year is just as much about my team and students as it is about me. I am humbled and grateful for this honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see the continued successes from Longview Elementary School.”

Golden Apple WinnerCrystal England, also a product of HPS, serves as the administrative counseling assistant to Hickory High’s guidance department. She is the first person to make contact with students as they enter guidance. She is known for providing a smile and sense of calm, no matter their needs. England was selected as the winner of the 2022-2023 Classified Employee of the Year/Golden Apple Winner.

“I am a proud Hickory native and a product of Hickory Public Schools,” England said.

“After attending Southwest Elementary, Grandview Middle and then Hickory High School (class of 1991), I studied at Catawba Valley Community College and Guilford Technical College, in addition to Catawba Hairstyling Academy.

“My career experiences initially began in corporate communications for Corning Cable Systems. Soon thereafter, I became a licensed cosmetologist owning my own hair salon, The Crystal Palace, for 10 years. But I discovered education to be my true passion when I became a teacher assistant, initially hired by the late Judy Jolly, former principal at Viewmont Elementary before she became principal at Longview. I also worked for former Viewmont Principal, Jeff Hodakowski. I later accepted a position at Hickory High and have served at Hickory High for eight years in the counseling department, assisting four great counselors.

“I have a wonderful praying family. My parents are Douglas and Laletha Thompson and my sister is Shayla Thompson, whom I am very close to. My amazing son, Dacyn England, is also a graduate of Hickory High. I am thankful for my living grandmother, Hattie Adams, as well as my extended family members. My hobbies include shopping, spending time with my parents, my puppy Dior, and my son Dacyn, when he’s not busy. I am a member of Morning Star First Baptist Church and I enjoy traveling on weekends with my sister, Shayla.

“I feel so honored to have been selected by my friends and co-workers as the 2022-2023 Golden Apple/Classified Employee of the Year. This recognition gave me confirmation that I am doing something right while also doing something that I love. I am especially thankful to Vanguard Furniture for the monetary gift and for all of my wonderful colleagues with Hickory Public Schools!”

Classes begin for HPS students on Monday, Aug. 29. All families need to check with their child’s school to review schedules for registration, open house/orientations, daily school schedules, supply needs, free and reduced meal applications, and class requirements. To view a list of schools and contact information, visit www.hickoryschools.net and “select a school” at the top of the website.