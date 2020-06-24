Youth Council allocates $10,000 to local nonprofits

HICKORY — While the social contact restrictions of COVID-19 made the process different, the Catawba County Youth Council still came together in late spring to participate in the United Way Youth Community Investment process.
Through this annual event, the council votes to fund programs of local nonprofits focused on helping students in all three Catawba County public school districts.
This year, the Youth Council reviewed applications as a group in an online conference rather than hosting in-person meetings with the agencies. After using additional time to review answers to follow-up questions, the Youth Council voted to allocate $10,000 to support five programs for 2020-21.
Those programs receiving grants included: The Corner Table Soup Kitchen’s Backpack program ($3,400), Catawba County Cooperative Extension’s St. Stephens High Juntos 4-H program ($2,500), Centro Latino’s Abriendo Puertas program ($1,500), Morning Star First Baptist’s Joseph Hill Reach Back Tutorial program ($1,500) and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Catawba County’s Therapy Dog program ($1,100).
The council has participated in the Catawba County United Way Youth Community Investment process for 16 years, working to find agencies in the county that address the needs of students in one of three impact areas: education, income and/or health.
This grant process is supported by student fundraising events in local schools.
Youth Council membership applications are available through the guidance departments at the local high schools or by contacting Donna Mull at 828-465-8240 or at donna_mull@ncsu.edu.
Applications from nonprofits for the United Way Youth Community Investment process are accepted in early March. For more information about allocations contact the Catawba County United Way at 828-327-6851.
