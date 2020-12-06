Winners announced for Hickory Public School's holiday card contest

Every year, Dr. Robbie Adell, the Hickory Public Schools superintendent, invites students to participate in the holiday card art contest.

Students from kindergarten through high school participate in the seasonal celebration. The cards are distributed throughout North Carolina.

This year's winner for the cover of the card is Chantali Bonilla, a 10th-grade student at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High.

Additional winners will have their artwork printed in the card. They are:

Ashley Mejia-Mejia, fifth grade, Oakwood Elementary.

Dana Tabla Figueroa, first grade, Southwest Primary.

Cailee Jenkins, fifth grade, Viewmont Elementary.

Elizabeth Vicente, eighth grade, Grandview Middle.

Juanita Hernandez-Alamo, eighth grade, Northview Middle.

Rainey Phillips, fifth grade, Longview Elementary.

Noah Cunningham, fifth grade, Jenkins Elementary.

Amira Alliani, ninth grade, Hickory High.

The winning students will receive a framed copy of their artwork and a certificate from Adell and the Board of Education.