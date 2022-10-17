When should a book be removed from a school library? 12 school board candidates answer the question

In March, a grandparent challenged 24 books available in the school libraries of the Catawba County system.

The woman who challenged the books, Michelle Teague, is also one of 12 candidates for the four open seats on the board. School library books and their content have been discussed at nearly every board meeting since that initial challenge.

Three incumbents, Glenn L. Fulbright, Becky Brittain and Leslie Barnette, are seeking another four-year term on the board of education. The remaining candidates are Michelle Teague, Chris Gibbs, Clayton Mullis, Don Sigmon, Kathy Kelly, Nick Huffman, Glenn Christopher “Chopper” Fulbright, Steve Morgan and Tim Settlemyre.

The 12 school board candidates shared their opinions on the topic. Several of the candidates cited sexual content and excessive violence as reasons to remove books from school libraries.

You must live in the school district to vote in the Catawba County Schools Board of Education election. Early voting starts Oct. 20. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Under what circumstances, if any, should a book be removed from a school library?

Michelle Teague

As a Christian conservative grandparent, I challenged and requested 24 books in the Catawba County Schools libraries to be removed for having pornographic or sexually explicit content. These books were age-inappropriate for minor children to read, for example; “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “l8r, g8r.” The 24 books contained descriptive heterosexual or homosexual sex, transgender, rape, violence, incest (where a father impregnated his daughter) and pedophilia. I have researched more than 100 inappropriate books in the school libraries that really should be reviewed. I have attended several school board meetings requesting changes to processes so these books are properly filtered for age-inappropriate content prior to being placed into the school libraries. I have also requested that the book review policy be streamlined as it is not an easy process. These are issues I would address if elected to the school board.

Steve Morgan

Most citizens of Catawba County agree that it is common sense that age-inappropriate books with excessive violence, sexual content or adult subject matter do not belong in the hands of their children. So, under these circumstances, we should not be putting age-inappropriate books in the school library to begin with. If we find they are there, we should either remove them, or if it’s a resource tool for parents, they should be put in a place where parents can check them out at their discretion.

Tim Settlemyre

Content of public school library books should be age-appropriate. Questionable books and materials should be evaluated by a School Library Content Committee to determine the audience it is best suited to.

Leslie H. Barnette

The removal of a book from a school library is a process set out in board policy. A book should be removed from a school library if it has been duly challenged under the related policy and recommended for removal using the procedures outlined in the policy. The Catawba County Schools Board of Education policy on “Reconsideration of Educational Resources” clearly outlines the process.

Chris Gibbs

I support Catawba County Schools’ current policy that addresses parental concerns. A parent that has a concern with a book may challenge the book and request that their child be restricted from accessing that particular book. I encourage parental involvement and input while respecting First Amendment rights.

Glenn Christopher “Chopper” Fulbright

If a book is in the school, I think it is has already been through the process. I personally do not have any reason for a book to be taken out of a school library, if it has gone through the process. There is a process for every book that goes into a school.

Nick Huffman

Banning of books is a slippery slope and current hot topic at recent school board meetings. Like movies, books need certain age appropriateness when placed in each of our students’ classrooms along with our school libraries. At the beginning of each school year, communication between the teachers and parents on the books to be read during the year should be discussed and parents given the opportunity to approve or disapprove of those. For the first time this year, I have seen this communicated firsthand through Parent Square. So, parents and guardians getting involved have had influence at the school board and administrative level. Also each school year, parents and guardians need to be made aware of how to access and search their student’s school library to search for books and flag any books that the parent or guardian would not like them to check out from the library. However, these safeguards will only keep honest students from checking out those books and I understand that. Much like locks on a home or your car they will keep an honest criminal out, but deterrents do work to slow down the criminal.

The world has changed so much in the last few decades, and we as parents and guardians must have open communications and discussion in the home our children and students to instill the values that we as parents want to pass on to our children. Proverbs 22:6 comes to mind, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.” We must give children and students skills to think critically about subjects and approach controversial subjects from a religious and morality-based approach.

Becky Brittain

Schools are expected to educate students, to help students become individual thinkers, to become critical thinkers and to recognize and respect the viewpoints of others even if opinions differentiate. There are many genres of books on our school library shelves to help fulfill the goal of educating students. An ideal situation would be to have professional authors and or publishing companies develop a universal rating system to include age appropriateness and how the content of a book relates to topics of sensitivity that may be included in the book. Since we don’t have that, I think a book should be reviewed according to the criteria and guidelines in Catawba County Schools Board of Education Policy 3.6120 when a book appears to be: 1. not age appropriate, 2. contains content that exemplifies a tremendous amount of sexually explicit or vulgar behavior, 3. contains an extreme usage of inappropriate vocabulary or 4. resonates the theme of excessive violence.

Clayton C. Mullis

The issue of books in our public schools is a hot button issue across our country. I also feel the voters in Catawba County have the right to know where the candidates stand on the issues. The first issue we have to understand is when we’re talking about books in our school libraries we’re talking about our children. We have to look at the issue of books on all three levels from elementary to high school. I believe that some of the books that have been brought up as needing to be removed from our schools meet a criterion that has no place in our schools. I feel that our schools, especially our elementary schools, are no place for any explicit sexual talk of any nature. This is certainly a difficult issue to talk about. If elected I first would want to know how some of these books wound up in our schools to start with. We also need to communicate to our parents what books are in our schools. Second, we must continue to have open lines of communication and accountability. We must have a good team of parents, teachers and students who work together to thoroughly review any books that come into our district to ensure they are books that benefit and encourage our students. The job of reviewing books should be made on the assessment of what is best for students to be exposed to at a certain age. Conversations about where to draw the line between monitoring what type of material minors have access to should be an important part of public discourse. That’s why school board members are elected and why school district residents have a right to address their board members at public meetings and why schools are supposed to be subject to local control.

Kathy Kelly

All books in the school library should be age appropriate. I feel that there should be a process on how books are chosen to be placed in the library from the beginning. This process should involve parents, students, teachers and administration.

Don Sigmon

I believe when a book has pornography of any kind the school system should make sure no child can get access to that type of information. That should be the parent’s place.

Glenn L. Fulbright

Glenn L. Fulbright did not provide an answer to this question.