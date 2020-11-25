What is the best part of Thanksgiving? Local students tell us and share drawings

“I think the best part about Thanksgiving is eating lots of food because I like to eat. My favorite thing to eat is ham.

Everly, first-grader in Bridgett Fox’s class at Claremont Elementary School

“The best part of Thanksgiving is being with your family having fun making jokes together, having family time and going places together. And doing family traditions like picking a turkey, or raking leaves, or helping set up the feast.”

Hunter, student at Mountain View Elementary School

“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is spending time with my family. Because I love seeing my family. Also, I love seeing everybody be happy. I love celebrating the Indians and the pilgrims. I also love decorating with my mom and dad and my sister.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aedan, second-grader in Becky Bond’s class at Clyde Campbell Elementary School

“The best part of Thanksgiving is spending time with friends and family. I pick it because that is what Thanksgiving is mostly about. I pick it because me and my family love to spend time with friends.”

Searcy, second-grader in Erica Carmichel’s class at Clyde Campbell Elementary School