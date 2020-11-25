What is the best part of Thanksgiving? Local students tell us and share drawings

We asked Catawba County students: What is the best part of Thanksgiving?
Students from the Hickory, Catawba County and Newton-Conover public school systems responded with colorful artwork and shared a bit about what they love about the holiday.
Here's what some of the children had to say.
Some responses were edited for clarity.
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is that I am with my grandma and my family. Tamien me gusta que estoy con mis tiosy tias y me gusta jugar con mis primasy primos. Tambien you juego afera y juego con mis hemanas y primasy primos.”
Jacqueline, first-grader in the class of Mrs. Stiles and Sra. Munez at Southwest Primary School
“The best part of Thanksgiving is that I can spend time with my family and with my friends and play and eat. Me gusta que puedo correr con mis amigos y mis hermanos nosotros podemos jugar afuera y correr. Tambien me gusta compartir con mis padres.”
Britany, second-grader in the class of Mrs. Stiles and Sra. Munoz at Southwest Primary School
“The best part of Thanksgiving is my family because we watch parades. But sometimes my friends come.”
Andi, student at Oxford Elementary School
“I think the best part about Thanksgiving is eating lots of food because I like to eat. My favorite thing to eat is ham.
Everly, first-grader in Bridgett Fox’s class at Claremont Elementary School
“The best part of Thanksgiving is being with your family having fun making jokes together, having family time and going places together. And doing family traditions like picking a turkey, or raking leaves, or helping set up the feast.”
Hunter, student at Mountain View Elementary School
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is spending time with my family. Because I love seeing my family. Also, I love seeing everybody be happy. I love celebrating the Indians and the pilgrims. I also love decorating with my mom and dad and my sister.”
Aedan, second-grader in Becky Bond’s class at Clyde Campbell Elementary School
“The best part of Thanksgiving is spending time with friends and family. I pick it because that is what Thanksgiving is mostly about. I pick it because me and my family love to spend time with friends.”
Searcy, second-grader in Erica Carmichel’s class at Clyde Campbell Elementary School
“The best part about Thanksgiving is that I like my family because they hug me. The best part about Thanksgiving is that me and my family play rugby. The best part about Thanksgiving is me and my family eat turkey. The best part about Thanksgiving is that my parents play with my basketball. The best part about Thanksgiving is that me and my parents play soccer.”
Eduardo, second-grader in Stacy Kijesky’s class at Balls Creek Elementary School
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is seeing turkeys in the woods because they are funny to see.”
Harper, first-grader in Samantha Muller’s class at Banoak Elementary School
“My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is families getting together. Families get together to eat and share their many blessings. Some families drive far to get together.”
Rachel, second-grader in the class of Jill Matthews at Banoak Elementary School
“My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is playing in leaves. I hear the leaves crunching under my feet. I touch the leaves. I think the leaves smell good. I like leaves.”
Molly, second-grader in the class of Jill Matthews at Banoak Elementary School
“The best part of Thanksgiving is my family. I like to watch Christmas movies with my family. My favorite movie is Santa Claus.”
Maggie, first-grader in Carol Talley’s class at Banoak Elementary School
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is the food. Well, maybe only the mac and cheese. I like mac and cheese because of its cheese. Cheese is a liquid and good like pizza. I also like mac and cheese because it’s yummy. I like to eat with family because of the jokes and the stories of the year. I feel happy when eating dinner with the family.”
Hayden, student at North Newton Elementary School
“I like Thanksgiving because I can spend time with my family and play with them. I like to spend time with my family because I cannot see all of my family all of the time. I haven’t played with my family for a long time. I like Thanksgiving because I can eat Thanksgiving dinner like smash potatoes and turkey. I love Thanksgiving.”
Iliana, student at North Newton Elementary School.
