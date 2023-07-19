Parents raised questions about the number of teachers and repairs needed in classrooms at Discovery High School on Monday during the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education meeting.

There are six full-time teachers, one part-time teacher and an incoming class of 25 students at Discovery High School, said parent Erica Isenhour. For comparison, 48 students graduated from Discovery in May.

About a dozen parents and students came to the board's meeting on Monday night to voice their concern about the future of Discovery High School.

Rising junior Zoe Kaylor said that Discovery High teachers are spread thin and not as accessible as they once were. Another issue is the number of classes. Isenhour said that, according to her math, six teachers and one part-time teacher can barely cover 20 classes. There is no room for error, she said.

Rising junior Bryson Smith is concerned fewer classes will mean fewer electives, and that he will not have the experience he was promised.

Isenhour said it appears the board does not support Discovery High School. “Our Discovery students are going to watch this new high school being built across the street and wonder why they are still using bathrooms never updated from the elementary size,” she said.

Newton-Conover High School is being fully renovated over the next few years at a cost of about $50 million.

“It’s a very niche school (Discovery), and even though we’re trying to market ourselves, it will always be overshadowed by Newton-Conover High School,” Kaylor said.

There are three vacant teaching positions at Discovery High School, Isenhour said. She said they have been vacant since last year and none were posted for hire. Isenhour said she spoke with Superintendent Aron Gabriel before the meeting. She said Gabriel’s explanation was that the positions were not going to be filled because enrollment decreased.

After the meeting, Gabriel said that enrollment determines how funds are allocated in the budget. Gabriel said he is not trying to diminish Discovery High School as a place where students can have personalized learning experiences, but he has to present a balanced budget.

Speakers raised other issues during and after the meeting. Smith said there has been cardboard in place of blinds in some of the school’s windows for months. Parent Matt Isenhour said students keep a tally for the number of cockroaches spotted. Students nodded to confirm.

Board response

The board was attentive as each person spoke.

Board member Robbie Gonzales began by thanking the students for speaking, because students rarely address the board.

“First of all, Bryson, cardboard on the windows is unacceptable,” Gonzales said. “That is the first I’ve heard of it. … We can do better than that. So, if anything like that ever happens again, let me know.”

Board members said they had not heard of the cockroach issue until Monday evening. Board member Jim Stockner and Superintendent Gabriel briefly spoke on exterminators and budgeting to resolve the problem.

Gonzales said a subcommittee focused on increasing enrollment at Discovery High School was formed earlier in the year. Discovery High Principal Shane Whitener is a member of the committee.

Gonzales added that the district has been planning to invest more money in professional marketing for Discovery High School to bring more students in. In the meantime, Gonzales said minor fixes can be made to improve the school environment, such as purchasing blinds for the windows.

“I just want you guys to know that Discovery High School is a priority for us as well (as Newton-Conover High School),” Gonzales said. “We want to see Discovery thrive, and we want to see (it) be a great choice for students, and for you guys (current students), as well.”

After the meeting, the parents and students were gathered outside. Matt Isenhour said: “I think (the board has) really good intentions, I just wonder if they will act on it. … It is something to say, ‘We care,’ and then another thing (to see it happen).”