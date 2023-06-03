Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block was full of friends, family and loved ones as 55 Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School graduates received their diplomas Friday afternoon.

Honor graduate Jaida Bristol was the first to address the class, speaking on the hardships of COVID-19.

“Our generation is viewed as lazy and unwilling to succeed by some,” Bristol said. “But the people who created those stereotypes aren’t the same people who had to battle COVID’s hardships while simultaneously navigating their first year of high school. We are those people. So it is our responsibility to prove them wrong. We have to change the narrative. We have to show that no matter what life throws at us … we will persevere through the toughest storms and the darkest nights.”

Bristol also quoted late actor Chadwick Boseman, who said: “You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking.” Bristol said she felt the quote sums up her class. Her takeaway is, “regardless how difficult life may get, remember to cherish the process … because it could be gone in an instant. Just like these last four years.”

Honor graduate Carlee Logan also addressed the class, speaking on the difficulty of change as she and her class move forward. Logan said she believes they will all achieve great things.

Grandfather Ray Moss said he drove from Savannah, Georgia, to see Deja’ha Milsaps graduate. Moss said he was ecstatic, and that his granddaughter joins a long line of accomplished women in his family. Her uncle, Divon Moss, playfully said seeing Milsaps graduate made him feel old, but that he was excited for her.

The class of 2023 received $480,000 in scholarships. Eighteen graduates plan to attend four-year colleges, and five plan to attend two-year colleges. At least one plans to enlist in the U.S. Army.

