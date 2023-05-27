Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the cool, Friday night breeze blowing red and white tassels on the field of Gurley Stadium, graduating seniors and speakers reflected on the adversity the Class of 2023 overcame to reach graduation day.

A total of 174 Newton-Conover students walked across the stage at Gurley Stadium to receive their diplomas on Friday. Among the graduating seniors, 40 percent will attend a four-year college, 50 percent will attend two-year programs, 8 percent will enter the work force and 2 percent plan to enter the military.

“It hasn't really hit me,” Sierra Sharp said. “Like the words are there, but I don't feel like I'm about to graduate and leave all my friends.”

For Mason Abernethy, reflecting on the adversity he overcame made graduation day bittersweet.

“Honestly, it’s just a blessing because I’m not supposed to be here,” he said. “I came from like a pretty troubled past and not many of my family members have graduated. That just kind of fueled me to be successful and be the person that I am through all of that.”

Senior Class President Carson Harris delivered an inspirational reading to open the ceremony, focusing on how the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult final exams and high school fears had shaped the path of the class.

“We have officially overcome the unforeseen,” she said in the speech.

“Our years of high school are finally done,” Harris added. “No matter where we end up, we started the same. And our legacy will live on with our name. Our dreams and goals will lead the way, and it all starts here on our graduation day.”

Newton-Conover Principal Chris Penley stepped to the podium to also acknowledge the pandemic’s impact on the past four years and the challenges that the class persevered through — online lectures, A-day B-day schedules and social distancing.

“Life will continue to be full of adversity,” he said. “You are prepared to handle it. You're built for adversity. Never forget that.”

As Penley wrapped-up his remarks, the high school principal could not help but get emotional as looked across the rows of graduates dressed in their bright red gowns.

“Always remember that I’m proud of you,” he added through tears. “I love you guys.”

Superintendent Aron Gabriel left the Class of 2023 with one message before the seniors trekked across the stage and accepted their diplomas, “Be cautious about what you allow to go into the wells of your heart and mind.”

To close the ceremony, Student Body President Reagan Spizzo imparted one last inspirational remark to her fellow graduates: There will always be a future to look forward to and better days ahead.

“It is not important if your high school experience has been the best, the worst or somewhere in between,” she said. “What is important is how you choose to use that experience going forward.”

With graduation caps thrown into the air and hugs and cheers exchanged, the new Red Devil alumni exited the stadium’s field, walking towards the good and bad days they will encounter next.