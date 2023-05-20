A sea of purple graduation regalia lined the hallways in Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex on Friday night as excited students of Challenger Early College High School waited to receive their diplomas.

There were 77 seniors in the class of 2023. Fifteen students will be attending two-year colleges after graduation and 62 will attend four-year colleges. Eight will enter the workforce and none will enlist in the U.S. Military. Challenger students received $4,011,201 in scholarships this year.

Katheryn Grace DeHart eagerly shared her plans before commencement. DeHart will start at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, double-majoring in journalism and public policy.

“I honestly just couldn’t decide between the two,” DeHart said. “I’m really interested in all things politics and public policy, but I’ll always be a writer first. So, (it was) just finding a way to fuse the two together, my two true loves.”

Because she attended Challenger, DeHart has already completed two years of her college education, putting her a step ahead at the four-year college.

DeHart also gave an address to her class which began with, “we’re screwed.”

“We’ve heard all the things you say about our generation and our inability to navigate the future,” DeHart said. “Too soft. Never able to live on our own. I’ll let you fill in the rest, it’s all been well-documented.”

DeHart went on to tell naysayers not to worry about her generation. She told her classmates, “Yes, our problems are big, but our opportunities are bigger. We have a real chance to create a world that’s more equitable, more diverse and more inclusive, and research tells us that’s where the power lies.”

DeHart said change is all her generation has ever known. Her class went into high school in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything on its head. “The pace and scope of change that has occurred in our lifetime is monumental,” she said. “Even in the past five years, we have seen more change than in the past 50.”

This generation, DeHart said, is fueled by optimism.

“We are the paradigm shifters. Remember, we don’t fear change. We embrace it. If it looks like we don’t know what we are doing, it’s because we won’t be using yesterday’s sleepy solutions to solve tomorrow’s problems,” DeHart said, adding: “We believe in a future that looks very different from our past.”