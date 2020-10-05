Watch now: U.S. Education Sec. DeVos visits Hickory school

Foxx, who represents North Carolina’s fifth district, which encompasses a portion of northern Catawba County, and surrounding counties, including Alexander, Caldwell and Burke, said she was glad to have DeVos visit Hickory.

“I’m really pleased to have Secretary DeVos come here,” Foxx said. “She represents the whole country … So to have her there is great.”

DeVos spoke to the group about her role in trying to help schools during the pandemic. She said she is an advocate of letting individual schools and districts decide what is best for their schools in terms of education plans during the pandemic.

“We have tried to grant as much flexibility under federal law to districts,” she said.

She said distancing learning has been hard for some kids and getting students in school is an important goal, but the pandemic has shown that teaching can look different today.

“We have to have a lot more flexibility built into the K-12 experience and acknowledge that students learn differently,” she said.

DeVos spoke quietly to the group, who were seated in the library. She listened as each person shared their experiences, challenges and successes during the pandemic.