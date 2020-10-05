Watch now: U.S. Education Sec. DeVos visits Hickory school

First-grade students at Jenkins Elementary School yelled answers in unison as their teacher presented addition and subtraction problems Monday afternoon.
They sat patiently in their chairs doing their workbooks, spread apart in their decorative, brick-lined classroom and all wore masks. Monday during their math lesson they had some special guests: U.S. Secretary Of Education Betsy DeVos and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx.
When DeVos walked into the classroom around 2:30 p.m. dressed in a navy and red suit with a mask to watch, the students didn’t miss a beat. They watched their teacher and answered questions as DeVos and Foxx slowly walked around the room and observed for a few minutes.
Eventually, DeVos knelt down next to one student and quizzed him on his math skills, asked what he liked most about school and helped him answer questions in his workbook.
The visit was one stop during DeVos’ trip to North Carolina, where she met with leaders in Raleigh, then visited Hickory and Gastonia Monday. In Hickory, DeVos observed two classrooms at Jenkins Elementary School, watching as first-grade teachers guided their children during a time of socially-distanced learning. She then spoke with a group of Hickory Public Schools education leaders, principals, teachers and parents about how the education system handled COVID-19.
The meeting included the North Carolina superintendent of public instruction, the Jenkins principal, a teacher, Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell, Hickory City Manager Warren Wood, several school board members and a parent with three students in Hickory Public Schools.
Foxx, who represents North Carolina’s fifth district, which encompasses a portion of northern Catawba County, and surrounding counties, including Alexander, Caldwell and Burke, said she was glad to have DeVos visit Hickory.
“I’m really pleased to have Secretary DeVos come here,” Foxx said. “She represents the whole country … So to have her there is great.”
Support Local Journalism
DeVos spoke to the group about her role in trying to help schools during the pandemic. She said she is an advocate of letting individual schools and districts decide what is best for their schools in terms of education plans during the pandemic.
“We have tried to grant as much flexibility under federal law to districts,” she said.
She said distancing learning has been hard for some kids and getting students in school is an important goal, but the pandemic has shown that teaching can look different today.
“We have to have a lot more flexibility built into the K-12 experience and acknowledge that students learn differently,” she said.
DeVos spoke quietly to the group, who were seated in the library. She listened as each person shared their experiences, challenges and successes during the pandemic.
Hickory Public Schools Board of Education Chairman Bryan Graham spoke about the need for technology and asked DeVos to consider encouraging federal funding for more technology and computers in schools.
“We’ve moved light years ahead in virtual education,” he said. “While I want to get back into the classroom, I don’t want to miss this silver lining.”
Adell told DeVos and Foxx about the disparities and needs created by poverty, and said a teacher shortage prevents schools from having smaller classrooms. He suggested federal incentives for universities to grow, enhance and diversify their education programs.
As the meeting concluded, N.C Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said he, DeVos and Foxx would “take this and make something good out of it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!