Watch now: Tie vote means masks remain in place for Catawba County Schools; board deadlocked for second consecutive meeting

There were groans of dissatisfaction from people in attendance after the Catawba County Schools Board of Education, for a second consecutive meeting, could not break a tie vote on masking protocols.
The tie vote on Monday means masks will remain mandatory for the district until at least December.
Six board members were present at Monday night’s meeting. Board member Annette Richards was absent.
Five parents addressed the board. All five asked that their children be allowed to remove their masks if they wanted to.
Ronn Abernathy made a motion to make face coverings optional starting on Oct. 12. Board members Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Glenn Fulbright and Abernathy voted in favor of optional masking. Board chair Leslie Barnette and board members Becky Brittain and Jeff Taylor voted against optional masking.
“I am just tired of being a hypocrite,” Lutz-Carpenter said. “I only wear a mask when I am here.”
Some of the people attending the board meeting clapped for both Abernathy and Lutz-Carpenter.
After the first motion failed, Taylor made a second motion to keep the mandatory masking policy until the Dec. 6 meeting. This motion also resulted in a tie with Barnette, Brittain and Taylor voting for mandatory masking and Lutz-Carpenter, Fulbright and Abernathy voting against mandatory masking.
Since both motions failed, the current mandatory masking policy will remain in effect until the board votes again at the next meeting.
At the Oct. 25 meeting, Richards voted in favor of optional masking. Fulbright voted in favor of mandatory masking at the October meeting. Fulbright voted to make masks optional on Monday. Brittain was not present at the October meeting. The October meeting also ended in a tie.
Outbursts of approval and disapproval came from the audience periodically throughout the meeting. Barnette asked the audience to quiet down multiple times, eventually telling police officers to be ready to start escorting people out. After that, an audience member got up and said he would leave on his own.
Barnette asked board attorney Crystal Davis to explain what happens in a tie vote.
“You have to have a majority vote to approve any motion. If the motion is to modify a board policy and there is a tie vote, in this case that means three people voted for the motion and three people voted against the motion, in that situation the motion to modify the current policy fails,” Davis said. “If there is then a motion to modify it in any other way, then it also is determined by the vote. At this point in time, the motion fails, so the status quo remains the same.”