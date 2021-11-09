Watch now: Tie vote means masks remain in place for Catawba County Schools; board deadlocked for second consecutive meeting

Since both motions failed, the current mandatory masking policy will remain in effect until the board votes again at the next meeting.

At the Oct. 25 meeting, Richards voted in favor of optional masking. Fulbright voted in favor of mandatory masking at the October meeting. Fulbright voted to make masks optional on Monday. Brittain was not present at the October meeting. The October meeting also ended in a tie.

Outbursts of approval and disapproval came from the audience periodically throughout the meeting. Barnette asked the audience to quiet down multiple times, eventually telling police officers to be ready to start escorting people out. After that, an audience member got up and said he would leave on his own.

Barnette asked board attorney Crystal Davis to explain what happens in a tie vote.

“You have to have a majority vote to approve any motion. If the motion is to modify a board policy and there is a tie vote, in this case that means three people voted for the motion and three people voted against the motion, in that situation the motion to modify the current policy fails,” Davis said. “If there is then a motion to modify it in any other way, then it also is determined by the vote. At this point in time, the motion fails, so the status quo remains the same.”

