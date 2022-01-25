Watch Now: School board speaker calls masks child abuse; board reverses mask requirement by 4-3 vote

“I put in a notice of intent, which tells you every single law that has been broken. There are 26 laws that you (the school board) have broken, that are state, national and international,” Raulerson said. “I have notified your insurance company and put them on notice that you guys have broken laws by passing these mask mandates that you have done and the quarantining that you have done for our children.”

The school board voted 4-3 to move back to an optional mask policy. Ronn Abernathy made the motion for masks to be optional for the district starting Tuesday. Glenn Fulbright seconded the motion. Abernathy, Fulbright, Annette Richards and Donna Lutz-Carpenter voted in favor of the motion. Leslie Barnette, Jeff Taylor and Becky Brittain voted against the motion. On Jan. 14, Lutz-Carpenter was one of the four members that voted to require masks until Jan. 24.

“Today (Jan.24), the most recent data is 37% of all folks who are testing are testing positive. We were fortunate last week not to have school,” Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said. “We’ve decreased the amount of quarantines and the number of cases, I think, is down to 57.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students increased from 57 to 140, as of Tuesday morning.