Watch Now: School board speaker calls masks child abuse; board reverses mask requirement by 4-3 vote

After a contentious 90 minutes of public comments, the Catawba County Board of Education voted Monday to make masks optional for teachers, students and staff members. The vote reversed a decision made 10 days earlier by the board which made masks mandatory on school grounds.
There were 17 speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting. Two students and a parent addressed the board to ask that masks be required. The other 14 speakers requested that masks be optional.
“To me, the most important thing is that we get to stay in school in person. I didn’t get to go to school in person last year. That took away from my learning, but also my enjoyment of school,” Jacobs Fork Middle School seventh-grader Max Kihneman said. “I don’t enjoy wearing a mask, but there are higher things on my priority list, like being able to go to school in person, being able to play sports and being able to eat in the cafeteria. Requiring masks is a better decision for student academics and safety."
Kihneman said that only 17 of the 30 students in his class were present two weeks ago due to COVID-19 quarantines and isolations.
Deborah Raulerson spoke against requiring masks. She provided the board with a list of demands including a move to optional masking, no more quarantines and no more vaccination clinics on school grounds.
“I put in a notice of intent, which tells you every single law that has been broken. There are 26 laws that you (the school board) have broken, that are state, national and international,” Raulerson said. “I have notified your insurance company and put them on notice that you guys have broken laws by passing these mask mandates that you have done and the quarantining that you have done for our children.”
The school board voted 4-3 to move back to an optional mask policy. Ronn Abernathy made the motion for masks to be optional for the district starting Tuesday. Glenn Fulbright seconded the motion. Abernathy, Fulbright, Annette Richards and Donna Lutz-Carpenter voted in favor of the motion. Leslie Barnette, Jeff Taylor and Becky Brittain voted against the motion. On Jan. 14, Lutz-Carpenter was one of the four members that voted to require masks until Jan. 24.
“Today (Jan.24), the most recent data is 37% of all folks who are testing are testing positive. We were fortunate last week not to have school,” Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said. “We’ve decreased the amount of quarantines and the number of cases, I think, is down to 57.”
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students increased from 57 to 140, as of Tuesday morning.
On Monday, there were 100 teachers absent, Stover said. On Jan. 14, there were 167 teachers absent. Taylor asked how many teachers are usually absent during the winter. On Jan. 24, 2021, there were 132 teachers absent, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rae Thompson said.