Watch Now: Oxford Elementary celebrates 100 years; welcomes back former student, 93

Dolores Setzer was a student at Oxford Elementary School in the 1930s.

Setzer, now 93, returned to the school in Claremont on Friday for a celebration marking 100 years since Oxford Elementary was established.

Her family and the school are linked in a number of ways. Setzer’s mother, Grace Y. Arndt, was a teacher at Oxford when she attended the school. Setzer’s granddaughter, Katie Rink, is a fifth-grade teacher today at Oxford Elementary. She said she was happy her grandmother was able to attend. Rink’s mother, Carole Hovland, also taught at the elementary school for a few years.

Welcoming back former students was only part of the fun. The event also featured musical performances, history lessons and tours of the school.

Students greeted parents, former students and former teachers at the front door. Students led tour groups throughout the school after the opening presentation. Down each hallway were stations where students would talk about various aspects of the school and share details about the school’s history.

Oxford Elementary School Principal Rene Spry said the school has a leadership day every year that the students organize, but this year was a larger production due to the anniversary.

During the opening program, students played a song by drumming on buckets. Students also performed a scene from the musical play “Seussical Kids” for each tour group. The students will be performing the entire play at a later date.

In the school’s library, students set up information tables about each club and student organization. As visitors walked from station to station, representatives from each organization would explain what they do and how it benefits their school.

