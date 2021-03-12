Watch Now: Mechanical T. rex presents new challenge for CVCC students

A rubber Tyrannosaurus rex teetered on the prongs of a forklift as antsy engineering students looked on Thursday morning at Catawba Valley Community College.
The mechanical replica dinosaur, mounted to a wooden platform, leaned out as the forklift lifted it off the back of a truck trailer and gently lowered it to the ground.
Mechatronics student Stephen Fisher held his breath as it wobbled, stopping mid-conversation to watch his class project be unloaded. If it fell, their project would end before it began, Fisher said.
He and fellow CVCC engineering students, along with their instructors, are tasked with cleaning up and bringing the T. rex back to life — along with six other large, rubber, mechanical dinosaurs.
The late 1980s, early 1990s era-machines come from the Catawba Science Center. They are hand-me-downs from a traveling exhibit, so they weren’t in perfect working order when the museum first got them. Eventually, they were pulled from the museum and placed in storage, many unable to move or make sound.
Five years later, CVCC and the science center began a collaboration to get the dinosaur replicas back in working order and out in the museum once again, Catawba Science Center Director Tracy Hall said.
The first two model dinosaurs were delivered to engineering instructor Andy Owens and his students in December 2019. Their work on the dinosaur replicas was delayed by COVID-19 in the spring and further delayed by the failing mechanics inside, Owens said.
“Those two were in very bad shape,” Owens said. “We’ve been working on them bit by bit.”
Now, he’s excited to get the newest dinosaur model, the T. rex, in the workshop. This one still works, he said.
“We’ll replace some parts and clean it up inside,” he said.
A difficult part of the process is the lack of information on how the mechanical dinosaurs work, Fisher said. There is no guide or useful notes left by the makers.
“Once we’re done, we’ll make it easier for others to repair if needed,” he said.
Marq Hauser, a mechanical engineering student, said the dinosaur models have been an interesting way to study his field. They’ve found errors in the mechanics and made mistakes of their own. It is a learning process, he said.
Once the dinosaur replicas’ internal parts are back in working order, the models will be passed on to students under Jeff Keifer, director of visual arts at CVCC. He and his students will repair the thick rubber skin of the replica dinosaurs and touch up the paint.
Thursday, he watched the T. rex be unloaded to see just what work was in store for the repair. Standing much taller than anyone around, the T. rex is a large project.
Once all seven dinosaur models are in working order, they’ll go back on display at the science center. Hall hopes the exhibit will open in the spring of 2022.