Watch Now: Mechanical T. rex presents new challenge for CVCC students

“Those two were in very bad shape,” Owens said. “We’ve been working on them bit by bit.”

Now, he’s excited to get the newest dinosaur model, the T. rex, in the workshop. This one still works, he said.

“We’ll replace some parts and clean it up inside,” he said.

A difficult part of the process is the lack of information on how the mechanical dinosaurs work, Fisher said. There is no guide or useful notes left by the makers.

“Once we’re done, we’ll make it easier for others to repair if needed,” he said.

Marq Hauser, a mechanical engineering student, said the dinosaur models have been an interesting way to study his field. They’ve found errors in the mechanics and made mistakes of their own. It is a learning process, he said.

Once the dinosaur replicas’ internal parts are back in working order, the models will be passed on to students under Jeff Keifer, director of visual arts at CVCC. He and his students will repair the thick rubber skin of the replica dinosaurs and touch up the paint.

Thursday, he watched the T. rex be unloaded to see just what work was in store for the repair. Standing much taller than anyone around, the T. rex is a large project.

Once all seven dinosaur models are in working order, they’ll go back on display at the science center. Hall hopes the exhibit will open in the spring of 2022.

