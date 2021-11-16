Watch Now: Masks optional starting Jan. 3 in Newton-Conover City Schools

The plan is for masks to be optional when students return to Newton-Conover City Schools following the Christmas break.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newton-Conover board member Tim Hayes first made a motion for masks to be optional immediately. He amended his motion to say that masks would be optional starting on Jan. 3, per board member Phil Heath’s suggestion at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Heath said the January date would allow parents time to get their children vaccinated if they choose, since vaccines were recently approved for children ages 5 to 11. Extending the deadline for masks to be optional will also allow the district time to plan another vaccine clinic for families. At a clinic held on Nov. 12, 74 individuals were vaccinated, Newton-Conover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley said.

The vote was unanimous to make masks optional starting Jan. 3. Board members said they plan to discuss mask protocols and COVID-19 testing options at the December meeting.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.