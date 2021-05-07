Watch Now: Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 2021 graduates Friday morning; see more than 40 photos from the event

Lenoir-Rhyne University held a commencement ceremony for 2021 graduates Friday morning at Moretz Stadium, celebrating student achievement and the opportunity to formally gather one last time as a class.

University President Fred Whitt said in his opening remarks that students and parents began reaching out to him last fall for information on the spring graduation ceremony.

“They asked, ‘Please do anything and everything possible to have as normal of a graduation ceremony as possible for the spring,’” Whitt said. Fortunately, this came to fruition Friday morning.

“Commencement is significant,” Whitt said. “It represents years of hard work, dedication, perseverance and personal sacrifice.”

Olivia Nunn and Nikolai Patterson, two graduating seniors, spoke during the Friday morning ceremony.

Nunn recapped her four years as a student at Lenoir-Rhyne. She reminded her classmates that graduation marks an end and a beginning.

