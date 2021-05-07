Watch Now: Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 2021 graduates Friday morning; see more than 40 photos from the event

Lenoir-Rhyne University held a commencement ceremony for 2021 graduates Friday morning at Moretz Stadium, celebrating student achievement and the opportunity to formally gather one last time as a class.
University President Fred Whitt said in his opening remarks that students and parents began reaching out to him last fall for information on the spring graduation ceremony.
“They asked, ‘Please do anything and everything possible to have as normal of a graduation ceremony as possible for the spring,’” Whitt said. Fortunately, this came to fruition Friday morning.
“Commencement is significant,” Whitt said. “It represents years of hard work, dedication, perseverance and personal sacrifice.”
Olivia Nunn and Nikolai Patterson, two graduating seniors, spoke during the Friday morning ceremony.
Nunn recapped her four years as a student at Lenoir-Rhyne. She reminded her classmates that graduation marks an end and a beginning.
“I hope you walk away from today knowing that you aren’t just leaving with a diploma and some memories, but as a different person and a better version of yourself,” Nunn said. “I’m a firm believer that adversity is the best life teacher, and this class, more than any other, has seen its fair share.”
Before attending Lenoir-Rhyne, Patterson was a military police officer who was honorably discharged following a serious injury. “I was set up with free tuition to any college I wanted to go to, and I chose Lenoir-Rhyne,” he said.
“Lenoir-Rhyne gave me the things that I didn’t have growing up,” Patterson continued. “They provided the small community and family that I had never had. Small schools are often described by one word: Family. That’s what we are here at L-R.”
Lenoir-Rhyne University 2021 graduates
LRU Graduation 2021 (1).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (2).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (3).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (4).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (5).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (6).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (7).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (8).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (9).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (10).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (11).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (12).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (13).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (14).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (15).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (16).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (17).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (18).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (19).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (20).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (21).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (22).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (23).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (24).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (25).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (26).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (27).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (28).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (29).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (30).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (31).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (32).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (33).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (34).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (35).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (36).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (37).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (38).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (39).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (40).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (41).JPG
LRU Graduation 2021 (42).JPG
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.