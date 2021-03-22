Watch Now: Karate black belt shows how to disarm assailant; he's also SRO at St. Stephens High School

Not every school resource officer can do push-ups on his thumbs.
But there’s at least one in Catawba County who can.
Before Dale Lail, 62, was the school resource officer at St. Stephens High, he studied karate.
Lail began training in Kyokushin, a style of karate, when he was 16. “Two years later I got my black belt. I started helping to teach when I was a green belt. I started fighting full contact in the ring then.”
He said Kyokushin is the strongest form of karate.
Lail now instructs students at the Reid and Lail Karate School of Oyama in Hickory.
He gives self-defense classes to the students at St. Stephens. “I’ve been teaching free self-defense classes in Catawba County for years,” he said. “I’ve taught nurses and next month we are going to teach self-defense to Girl Scouts.”
While studying karate, Lail worked at a furniture plant in Hickory. He didn’t pursue a career as a deputy until later in life. He wrapped up his law enforcement training at 45.
Lail was originally planning to take the position at Catawba Rosenwald school as a school resource officer. Fate intervened and he was offered a position at St. Stephens High School in 2007. “Everybody in my family graduated from this school,” he said.
Lail said when he first started his new job he visited the weight room. “I said ‘You are some big stout guys. Do you guys do a lot of push-ups?’ and they said ‘Yes, we do a lot of push-ups’ and I said ‘Well you know only real men can do it on their thumbs.” Lail made a deal with the students that if he showed them that he could do push-ups on his thumbs then they would have to behave the whole year.
“It started spreading like wildfire,” Lail said. “They would be like ‘That man does thumb push-ups. He’s crazy.’”
Lail said as a school resource officer it is important to him that the students feel comfortable coming to him about anything. “It’s kind of like being a guidance counselor. They (students) got a problem, we help them with it. It ain’t all about charging them. Never has been.”
He added, “They (students) see me as a police officer, but they don’t really see me as a threat to them. I have a great rapport with all of them.”