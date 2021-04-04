Watch now: K-64 lends helping hand to provide medical internships for high school students

Ross said the feedback from students has been positive.

“Students have expressed that they love the hands-on aspect of the experiences,” she said. “Many students have indicated they are amazed at the number of careers we have at CVCC that they were not aware of or knew about.”

This was true for Johnson. “Some of the fields we have toured I honestly had no interest in before touring them,” she said.

One field that stood out to Johnson was radiography.

“I thought that was a very interesting week,” she said. “Before this internship, I had never even thought about radiography as a choice for me. (The internship is) definitely showing me different aspects of the medical field and showing me different areas that I may be interested in pursuing.”

Michael R. McGee, dean of the College of Health Sciences at Lenoir-Rhyne University, knows the importance of medical internships, and was eager to help K-64 provide the hands-on internship for students.