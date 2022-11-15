There was an audible gasp at the Monday school board meeting as video revealed instances where students were nearly hit by oncoming vehicles as they boarded school buses in Catawba County.

Each instance had one thing in common — the students were put in danger by drivers ignoring school bus stop signs.

The footage, recorded by cameras attached to school buses, captured several close calls in a compilation video presented to the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday night.

Jeff Taylor, a board member and former educator, said he's driven school buses when needed. He said what struck him the most was the trust students placed in the bus stop arm.

“It’s a complete disregard for the safety of the kids,” Taylor said of the drivers running bus stop signs.

The video was presented by Catawba County Schools Director of Transportation Ashley Martin and the transportation department’s camera technician John Orders.

“I can tell you that all the bus drivers are using the signals, and the kids are paying attention when they get off the bus,” Martin said.

Board member Glenn Fulbright asked about the number of violations. Martin said there are six reported, but the number may not be accurate.

In a follow-up email on Tuesday, Martin said that approximately 35 violations have been turned in this year.

The school system's transportation department estimates 100 violations are reported each year. Ninety-eight out of 100 violations cannot be prosecuted, according to an info sheet the department put together. The sheet said that's because footage often does not clearly show the face of the driver of the oncoming vehicle. Also, there are times when the bus driver cannot identify the car driver, especially in early morning and late afternoon hours.

Because most cases cannot be prosecuted successfully, Martin said bus drivers may not be reporting all incidents. However, she intends to emphasize the importance of reporting all violations.

Board member Ronn Abernathy asked how many drivers have been prosecuted. Martin said that, so far, only two cases have gone to court and neither resulted in a conviction.

Superintendent Matt Stover said he plans to discuss the issue with state lawmakers Jay Adams, Mitchell Setzer and Dean Proctor, and ask that they consider legislation for stiffer laws for drivers who do not stop for buses.