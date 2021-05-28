Watch Now: Discovery High holds graduation for class of 2021

Speaking before his fellow Discovery High graduates at Moretz Stadium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus Thursday evening, John Colton summed up a year unlike any other.
“To put it really in the simplest terms, this year kind of sucked,” Colton said.
He said the class had to overcome and endure challenges previous graduating classes did not.
One of the sacrifices, he said, was Community, a weekly ritual in which students and staffers would give out five character awards: Human Spirit, Profiles in Courage, Independent Thinker, Scholar and Quality Work.
He took the opportunity to symbolically present the awards one last time.
Colton bestowed the Human Spirit Award to the teachers. The other awards, he said, should go to the entire graduating class. He praised the class for its critical thinking, resilience, courage and strong academic performance.
He also invited his classmates to take pride in their achievements and positive attributes.
“As you all continue on in your life, on whatever path you choose, I hope you are able to look back at the small, weird high school in Newton, North Carolina, that you guys spent four years of your life at and give yourself a character award whenever you see yourself deserving of one,” Colton said.
In addition to reflections on the pandemic and its impact during the last year, there were also lighter moments.
Graduate Rosendo Arguero gave Superintendent Aron Gabriel an introduction fit for a heavyweight champ, dubbing Gabriel “the reigning, undispuuuttedd superintendent of Newton-Conover City Schooools.”
As students crossed the stage to accept their diplomas, they handed marbles to Principal Shane Whitener. Whitener initially had to resort to putting the marbles in his pockets until one helpful student provided a container.
Teachers continued a Discovery High tradition by giving the graduates books especially selected with individual students in mind. This year, the students received their books after leaving the stage.
The 2021 Discovery graduating class consisted of 46 students, nearly all of whom walked on Thursday.
The class collectively received nearly $6.4 million in scholarship money.
About two-thirds of the graduates are headed to four-year institutions. Roughly one-quarter of them are bound for a two-year college, and the remainder have plans to enter the workforce.
