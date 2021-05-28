Watch Now: Discovery High holds graduation for class of 2021

Speaking before his fellow Discovery High graduates at Moretz Stadium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus Thursday evening, John Colton summed up a year unlike any other.

“To put it really in the simplest terms, this year kind of sucked,” Colton said.

He said the class had to overcome and endure challenges previous graduating classes did not.

One of the sacrifices, he said, was Community, a weekly ritual in which students and staffers would give out five character awards: Human Spirit, Profiles in Courage, Independent Thinker, Scholar and Quality Work.

He took the opportunity to symbolically present the awards one last time.

Colton bestowed the Human Spirit Award to the teachers. The other awards, he said, should go to the entire graduating class. He praised the class for its critical thinking, resilience, courage and strong academic performance.

He also invited his classmates to take pride in their achievements and positive attributes.

