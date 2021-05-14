Watch Now: CVCC grads talk challenges of COVID, plans for the future

See the photos: 2021 Catawba Valley Community College Graduation
Catawba Valley Community College recognized its graduating class Friday with a ceremony that was again adjusted to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s graduation was in person at the Tarlton Complex on campus, but certain precautions were still in place.
Ceremonies were held in the morning and afternoon, and students were brought in a few at a time to receive their diplomas.
Commencement speeches and other traditional aspects of the ceremony were recorded ahead of time and posted to the college’s website.
Roughly 1,300 students completed degrees or certifications at the college this year. Of those, around 300 were expected to walk at the graduation.
The college estimated that at least 300 graduates will be headed to work, while at least 375 will continue pursuing higher education elsewhere.
Some of the graduates reflected on the difficulties the pandemic created in their last year of school.
“It’s been strange,” said Brice Maggart, 21, who graduated with a degree in mechatronics engineering technology. “I’m going to say some classes got a lot more difficult being that they are just online and stuff,” he said.
Chloe Wickham, 19, who majored in advertising and graphic design, said that while the experience was challenging, it likely had some benefits, as well.
“I think it definitely made us draw closer because we had to learn how to rely on each other also off of campus and online,” Wickham said. “It was hard to work through, but I think it really helped us in the end.”
The graduates also shared their plans after leaving the college.
Maggart said he hoped to get a maintenance job at the foam manufacturing plant Elite Comfort Solutions where he currently works. Wickham said she wants to either go to work for a graphic design company or jump into freelance work.
Jenna Preece, 24, is employed by Catawba County EMS. She got her degree in emergency medical science. From there, she wants to get her state paramedic certification.
She also had some more immediate plans to attend to.
“After today, I’ll just kind of be relaxing, packing, getting ready for the beach,” Preece said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.