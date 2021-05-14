Watch Now: CVCC grads talk challenges of COVID, plans for the future

Catawba Valley Community College recognized its graduating class Friday with a ceremony that was again adjusted to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s graduation was in person at the Tarlton Complex on campus, but certain precautions were still in place.

Ceremonies were held in the morning and afternoon, and students were brought in a few at a time to receive their diplomas.

Commencement speeches and other traditional aspects of the ceremony were recorded ahead of time and posted to the college’s website.

Roughly 1,300 students completed degrees or certifications at the college this year. Of those, around 300 were expected to walk at the graduation.

The college estimated that at least 300 graduates will be headed to work, while at least 375 will continue pursuing higher education elsewhere.

Some of the graduates reflected on the difficulties the pandemic created in their last year of school.

“It’s been strange,” said Brice Maggart, 21, who graduated with a degree in mechatronics engineering technology. “I’m going to say some classes got a lot more difficult being that they are just online and stuff,” he said.