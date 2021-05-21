 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Challenger Early College holds commencement for class of 2021
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Challenger Early College holds commencement for class of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Challenger Early College High School celebrated the class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony on Friday at Moretz Stadium in Hickory.

“COVID-19 handed all of you a bunch of lemons for the past two and a half semesters, and we are so proud of all the lemonade you’ve made,” said Bridgette DeArman, assistant principal, as she addressed the graduates. “As I look out at all of you, I know with certainty that after watching you over the past 14 months you will continue to blaze trails and make lemonade.”

Challenger Early College High School class of 2021 consists of 97 graduates. Out of these, 77 plan to attend a 4-year university, 10 plan to attend a 2-year college, and 10 will enter the workforce. The class also earned a total of $4,279,657 scholarship dollars.

“One big situation that we all faced was having a global pandemic casually in the middle of our high school career,” said Hope Cable, student speaker and CVCC SGA President.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This was not something that any of us could have expected or wanted, but we do have a high school experience like no other,” Cable continued. “We had technical difficulties, online classes, an outdoor prom, and annoying mask requirements — but we made the most of what we had. Even though it was very difficult, we persevered to get to where we are today.”

Following Cable’s speech, Jessia Guyer delivered the commencement address. Guyer, a teacher at the school, was valedictorian of the first graduating class at Challenger Early College High School back in 2005.

“Your first job when you leave here should be to identify the people in your life who are in it with you. Who will show up consistently. The people who will support you without judgement,” said Guyer to the graduates.

“And this is key: You will need to be that person for other people,” continued Guyer. “It is not enough to be supported. A truly fulfilling life is one where you are the supporter, where you show up for friends, and where you listen without judgement.”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert